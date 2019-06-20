Update des Software-Modular-Synths
Freeware Tipp: VCV Rack 1.0
Nach acht Monaten Entwicklungsarbeit ist mit Version 1.0 ein Major-Update der Freeware-Modularsynth-Plattform VCV Rack, die unter Linux, Mac und Windows läuft, da.
VCV Rack 1.0 bringt viele Verbesserungen und neue Features wie sechzehnfache Polyfonie, MIDI Out, Bedienhilfen, speicherbare Templates, Module Browser etc..
Hier einige der neuen Features in VCV Rack 1.0:
- Polyphony. Use up to 16 voices with the full flexibility of modular patching. Cables automatically turn polyphonic when requested by MIDI modules, sequencers, etc.
- MIDI output. Control MIDI hardware with Rack modules. New modules include CV-GATE for drum machines, CV-MIDI for desktop synths, and CV-CC for Eurorack interfaces.
- MIDI mapping. Control knobs, buttons, and sliders directly from a MIDI controller. Using the new MIDI-MAP module, click a virtual parameter and move a hardware control to create a mapping.
- Module Browser. Search, filter, and view modules in your collection. Click and drag to directly place modules in the rack.
- Multi-core engine. Use multiple CPU threads to maximize the number of modules. Accelerated polyphonic engines on many VCV and third-party modules.
- Dozens of other new features and fixes, including manual parameter entry, module disabling, module “force” dragging, module expanders, easy zoom gestures, and more.
Schlagwörter: Blog, Modular Synthesizer
