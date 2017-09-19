Freeware Tipp: Trans Computer Maschine

Cescato Music hat eine neue Version der Freeware Trans Computer Maschine online gestellt.
Das VST-Instrument steht für die Windows-Plattform jetzt als Version 2.50 (Beta) zur Verfügung. Trans Computer Maschine besteht aus einem vom ARP 2600 inspirierten Synthesizer und einen leistungsfähigen Step-Sequenzer mit vier Reihen á 16 Schritten. Zur Austattung der Software gehört u.a.:
- 3 Multi-Oscillators with Sawtooth, Triangle, Sawtooth-Triangle and variable Pulse shapes.
- Color adjustable Noise Generator.
- 3 mode Ring Modulator.
- Advanced Sample/Hold.
- Selectable 2/4-pole resonant LP Filter with auto-oscillation.
- HP Filter with bus selection.
- 2 exponential Envelope Generators offering 3 operation modes.
- Unique Sequencer features like ‘skip’ and ‘set’ can be played live from MIDI keyboard.
- Inter-patch Sequencer pattern ‘Copy/Paste’ feature.
- Fully MIDI controllable.
- Fully VST automatable.