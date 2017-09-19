Neue Version des Synth/Sequenzer-Combination

Freeware Tipp: Trans Computer Maschine

Geschrieben von Redaktion,

Cescato Music hat eine neue Version der Freeware Trans Computer Maschine online gestellt.

Das VST-Instrument steht für die Windows-Plattform jetzt als Version 2.50 (Beta) zur Verfügung. Trans Computer Maschine besteht aus einem vom ARP 2600 inspirierten Synthesizer und einen leistungsfähigen Step-Sequenzer mit vier Reihen á 16 Schritten. Zur Austattung der Software gehört u.a.:

  • 3 Multi-Oscillators with Sawtooth, Triangle, Sawtooth-Triangle and variable Pulse shapes.
  • Color adjustable Noise Generator.
  • 3 mode Ring Modulator.
  • Advanced Sample/Hold.
  • Selectable 2/4-pole resonant LP Filter with auto-oscillation.
  • HP Filter with bus selection.
  • 2 exponential Envelope Generators offering 3 operation modes.
  • Unique Sequencer features like ‘skip’ and ‘set’ can be played live from MIDI keyboard.
  • Inter-patch Sequencer pattern ‘Copy/Paste’ feature.
  • Fully MIDI controllable.
  • Fully VST automatable.

