Freeware-Tipp: Palette, das Mutable Instruments Plaits-Modul für VCV Rack
Das Plaits-Modul von Mutable Instruments ist Kult, die Hardware-Version des multifunktionalen Oszillators findet man in vielen Modularsystemen. Der Programmierer Xenakios (u.a. bekannt für Tools wie HourGlass) hat jetzt ein vom Plaits inspiriertes Software-Modul für das Open Source Projekt VCV-Rack erstellt.
Palette ist als Freeware für Mac, Windows und Linux verfügbar. Im Gegensatz zur Hardware-Version ist Palette polyfon.
Die Features von Palette:
- Polyphonic
- Dynamically changing panel that changes according to the chosen synthesis engine
- Exposes (nearly) all of the parameters of the Plaits engine directly on the module panel
- 3rd audio output that outputs a mix of the main and aux output signals, with a mix parameter
- Internal envelope control of all the 3 main synthesis parameters and the output mix parameter
- Attenuverters for all parameter CV inputs
- Unisono/Spread mode that generates detuned/spread pitch polyphony of up to 16 voices from a mono volt/oct input (1)
- Parameter CV and internal envelope modulations are visualized on the large knobs (can be turned off from the right-click module menu if distracting or uses too much CPU/GPU)
- Engine can be chosen by clicking on the engine LEDs
- Engine choice CV modulation shown on the engine choice LEDs
- Octave stepped coarse tuning knob (can be switched to free mode in the right-click module menu)
