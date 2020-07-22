Multifunktionaler Oszillator

Freeware-Tipp: Palette, das Mutable Instruments Plaits-Modul für VCV Rack

von Redaktion,

Das Plaits-Modul von Mutable Instruments ist Kult, die Hardware-Version des multifunktionalen Oszillators findet man in vielen Modularsystemen. Der Programmierer Xenakios (u.a. bekannt für Tools wie HourGlass) hat jetzt ein vom Plaits inspiriertes Software-Modul für das Open Source Projekt VCV-Rack  erstellt.

Palette ist als Freeware für Mac, Windows und Linux verfügbar. Im Gegensatz zur Hardware-Version ist Palette polyfon.

Die Features von Palette:

  • Polyphonic
  • Dynamically changing panel that changes according to the chosen synthesis engine
  • Exposes (nearly) all of the parameters of the Plaits engine directly on the module panel
  • 3rd audio output that outputs a mix of the main and aux output signals, with a mix parameter
  • Internal envelope control of all the 3 main synthesis parameters and the output mix parameter
  • Attenuverters for all parameter CV inputs
  • Unisono/Spread mode that generates detuned/spread pitch polyphony of up to 16 voices from a mono volt/oct input (1)
  • Parameter CV and internal envelope modulations are visualized on the large knobs (can be turned off from the right-click module menu if distracting or uses too much CPU/GPU)
  • Engine can be chosen by clicking on the engine LEDs
  • Engine choice CV modulation shown on the engine choice LEDs
  • Octave stepped coarse tuning knob (can be switched to free mode in the right-click module menu)

Website

