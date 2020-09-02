Freeware-Tipp: Newfangled Audio Pendulate, ein chaotischer Synth
Newfangled Audio haben ihren mit Pendulate ihren ersten Softwaresynth herausgebracht und er ist Freeware. Die neue Firma wurde von Dan Gillespie gegründet, der 15 Jahre DSPs für Eventide geschrieben hat.
Pendulate besitzt eine monofone Klangerzeugung die von der Westcoast-Philosophie á la Buchla inspiriert wurde. Die Basis des Oszillators bildet ein chaotischer Algorithmus, der mit dem physikalischen Modell des Doppelpendels arbeitet. Das Doppelpendel ist ein beliebtes Modell zur Demonstration von chaotischen Prozessen. Es ist zugleich eines der einfachsten, nichtlinearen Dynamischen Systeme, das chaotisches Verhalten zeigt. Der Synth eignet sich gut zum Erstellen dreckiger, böser, nichtlinearer, aber organisch wirkender Bässe und Leads.
Die Features von Pendulate:
Novel chaotic oscillator based on the double pendulum makes sounds you’ve never heard before, but will want to hear again
Wavefolder based on the one in the Buchla 259 Complex Waveform Generator, adding MIX and CUTOFF
Low Pass Gate based on the Buchla 292 adds controls for POLES and RESONANCE
Innovative modulation UI allows modulation over every control from the main page, allowing up to 169 simultaneous modulation routings
MPE support allows amazing control from innovative new controllers
Envelope and LFO each have multiple outputs generated at once, like a modular synth should
Modulation! Every mod output to every control means up to 221 modulation points in an intuitive single pane
Animations! The Double Pendulum, Wavefolder, and Low Pass Gate modules each have animations to show how each module responds to your input, and to modulation
Three unique color schemes to customize your look
136 Presets including artist presets from Matt Lange and Matthew Wang