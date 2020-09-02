Freeware-Tipp: Newfangled Audio Pendulate, ein chaotischer Synth

Novel chaotic oscillator based on the double pendulum makes sounds you’ve never heard before, but will want to hear again

Wavefolder based on the one in the Buchla 259 Complex Waveform Generator, adding MIX and CUTOFF

Low Pass Gate based on the Buchla 292 adds controls for POLES and RESONANCE

Innovative modulation UI allows modulation over every control from the main page, allowing up to 169 simultaneous modulation routings

MPE support allows amazing control from innovative new controllers

Envelope and LFO each have multiple outputs generated at once, like a modular synth should

Modulation! Every mod output to every control means up to 221 modulation points in an intuitive single pane

Animations! The Double Pendulum, Wavefolder, and Low Pass Gate modules each have animations to show how each module responds to your input, and to modulation

Three unique color schemes to customize your look