Freeware-Tipp: Melda Production MSpectralDelay

Geschrieben von Redaktion,

Melda Production hat mit MSpectralDelay ein ungewöhnliches Delay-Plug-in am Start, das es für kurze Zeit umsonst gibt.

MSpectralDelay ist ein komplexes Effektwerkzeug, bei dem das Delay-Signal u.a. spektrale, frequenzdefinierte Transformationen durchlaufen kann. Es kostet normalerweise 99.- Euro, ist aber für zwei Wochen (ab dem 20.05.18) kostenfrei zu haben.

Hier die Features des Plug-ins:

  • Advanced user interface: stylable, resizable, CPU accelerated
  • Dual user interface: easy screen for beginners, edit screen for professionals
  • Unique visualisation engine with classic meters and time graphs
  • 1-6 full configurable indepedent bands with 3 perfectly transparent crossover algorithms
  • Modulators: LFO, level follower, ADSR enveloper, randomizer, pitch detector & more
  • Adjustable oscillator shape technology
  • Multiparameters
  • M/S, single channel, up to 8 channels surround processing
  • Smart randomization
  • Automatic gain compensation (AGC)
  • Safety limiter
  • Adjustable up-sampling 1x-16x
  • Synchronization to host tempo
  • MIDI controllers with MIDI learn
  • 64-bit processing and an unlimited sampling rate
  • Extremely fast, optimized for newest AVX2 capable processors
  • Global preset management and online preset exchange
  • Supports VST, VST3, AU and AAX interfaces on Windows & Mac, both 32-bit and 64-bit
  • No dongle nor internet access is required for activation
  • Free-for-life updates

Melda Production

