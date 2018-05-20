Freeware-Tipp: Melda Production MSpectralDelay

Melda Production hat mit MSpectralDelay ein ungewöhnliches Delay-Plug-in am Start, das es für kurze Zeit umsonst gibt.
MSpectralDelay ist ein komplexes Effektwerkzeug, bei dem das Delay-Signal u.a. spektrale, frequenzdefinierte Transformationen durchlaufen kann. Es kostet normalerweise 99.- Euro, ist aber für zwei Wochen (ab dem 20.05.18) kostenfrei zu haben.
Hier die Features des Plug-ins:
- Advanced user interface: stylable, resizable, CPU accelerated
- Dual user interface: easy screen for beginners, edit screen for professionals
- Unique visualisation engine with classic meters and time graphs
- 1-6 full configurable indepedent bands with 3 perfectly transparent crossover algorithms
- Modulators: LFO, level follower, ADSR enveloper, randomizer, pitch detector & more
- Adjustable oscillator shape technology
- Multiparameters
- M/S, single channel, up to 8 channels surround processing
- Smart randomization
- Automatic gain compensation (AGC)
- Safety limiter
- Adjustable up-sampling 1x-16x
- Synchronization to host tempo
- MIDI controllers with MIDI learn
- 64-bit processing and an unlimited sampling rate
- Extremely fast, optimized for newest AVX2 capable processors
- Global preset management and online preset exchange
- Supports VST, VST3, AU and AAX interfaces on Windows & Mac, both 32-bit and 64-bit
- No dongle nor internet access is required for activation
- Free-for-life updates