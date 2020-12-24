Fette Loop- und Sample-Library unter dem Christbaum
Freeware-Tipp: Loopmasters Christmas Present
Loopmasters hat ein Weihnachtsgeschenk für uns: Loopmasters Christmas Present 2020 ist eine 730 MB große Library mit Loops und Samples die ihr kostenlos downloaden könnt.
Alle Samples werden im 24-bit WAV-Format geliefert. Sie sind u.a. für Produktionen im Bereich House, Techno, Reggaeton, HipHop, Drum & Bass geeignet. Im Paket sind 49 Drum Loops, 44 Bass Loops, 40 Synth Loops, 31 Vocals, 21 Top Drum Loops, 27 Percussion Loops, 11 Keys Loops, 6 Guitar Loops, 5 Instrument Loops, 98 Drum Hits, 40 Perc Hits, 30 Synth Hits, 27 Bass Hits, 14 Fx, 12 Instrument Hits und 3 Atmospheres.
