Freeware-Tipp: Korg Kaossilator gratis
Als Soli-Aktion in Coronavirus-Zeiten lässt uns Korg die Kaossilator-App für iOS und Android, die normalerweise 17,99 € kostet, umsonst runterladen. Die Aktion ist auf sieben Tage begrenzt.
https://static.keyboards.de/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/13200557/Korg-iKaossilator.jpg
Die App ermöglicht wie das Hardware-Vorbild das Spielen von Synthsounds ohne musikalische Vorkenntnisse. An Bord sind 150 Presets, die im Padbereich gespielt werden können.
Hier die Features der Software:
Play sounds by simply stroking, tapping, or rubbing the screen with your finger
Bold Visual Effects move along with your performance and add excitement
150 diverse built-in sounds cover any style of dance music
Scale/Key settings allow anyone to perform with musical precision
Easily create tracks with the loop sequencer using up to five parts
Control loops in real-time for DJ-Style live performances
Audio Export records and saves your performance, just as you heard it
SoundCloud allows users to share and remix loops with other users worldwide
WIST capability allows wireless sync-start with other music apps
AudioCopy/AudioPaste Support
Audio Loop Import
Seamless operation in tandem with the Kaossilator 2