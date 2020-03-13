Korg ist in der Krise spendabel

Freeware-Tipp: Korg Kaossilator gratis

Als Soli-Aktion in Coronavirus-Zeiten lässt uns Korg die Kaossilator-App für iOS und Android, die normalerweise 17,99 € kostet, umsonst runterladen. Die Aktion ist auf sieben Tage begrenzt.

https://static.keyboards.de/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/13200557/Korg-iKaossilator.jpg

Die App ermöglicht wie das Hardware-Vorbild das Spielen von Synthsounds ohne musikalische Vorkenntnisse. An Bord sind 150 Presets, die im Padbereich gespielt werden können.

Hier die Features der Software:

Play sounds by simply stroking, tapping, or rubbing the screen with your finger

Bold Visual Effects move along with your performance and add excitement

150 diverse built-in sounds cover any style of dance music

Scale/Key settings allow anyone to perform with musical precision

Easily create tracks with the loop sequencer using up to five parts

Control loops in real-time for DJ-Style live performances

Audio Export records and saves your performance, just as you heard it

SoundCloud allows users to share and remix loops with other users worldwide

WIST capability allows wireless sync-start with other music apps

AudioCopy/AudioPaste Support

Audio Loop Import

Seamless operation in tandem with the Kaossilator 2