Röhrenamp-Emulation
Freeware-Tipp: Ignite Amps Emissary – Headbanging inklusive
Emissary ist ist eine digitale Emulation eines Hardware-Röhren-Verstärkers von Ignite Amps. Er wurde für den Gitarristen Ryan Huthnance (von The Seer / Gaped / Chrome Bison / Emissary Studios ) von Ignite Amps entwickelt.
Die Software kann auf der Website von Ignite Amps kostenfrei runtergeladen werden. Sie steht für Windows und Mac zur Verfügung. Emissary ist mit zwei Kanälen ausgestattet (Clean und Lead) und eignet sich u.a. für heftige Metal-Sounds. Die Firma Ignite Amps bietet noch andere Software-Emulationen ihrer Hardware-Modelle an (empfehlenswert ist z.B. auch der NRR-1 und der Cabinet Simulator NadIR).
Hier die Features vonEmissary
- Ignite Amps 3rd generation triode modeling engine
- Dynamic EL34 / 6L6GC / KT88 pentodes/tetrodes analog modeling (push-pull stage)
- Two channels: clean and lead, each with fully separated controls
- Selectable power tubes with individual bias controls
- Selectable oversampling rate (up to 8x)
- Global input / output level controls
- Double precision (64-bit) floating point mathematical model
- Mono / Stereo processing support
- Fully automatable controls
- Ignite Amps proprietary preset management system with bank file import/export functions
