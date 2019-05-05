Kostenloser Software-Step-Sequenzer
Freeware Tipp: Full Bucket Music SequencAir
Die Softwareschmiede Full Bucket, die schon viele leistungsfähige Freeware-Synths an den Start gebracht hat, stellt mit SequencAir eine kostenlose Step-Sequenzer-Synthesizer-Kombination vor.
Die Software ist als Standalone-Version und als Plug-in für die VST-Schnittstelle für Mac und Windows verfügbar. SequencAir verfügt über einen integrierten Synthesizer und bietet 16 Schritte mit vielen Eingriffmöglichkeiten, die auch per MIDI-CC gesteuert werden können.
Hier die Features des Sequenzers:
- 16 chainable banks
- 16 sequencer steps per bank
- Individual controls for Note, Octave, Velocity, Gate, Skip, Mute plus two
- MIDI CCs or synth parameters per step
- Sync-to-host and Swing functions
- Optional Start/Stop/Transpose by MIDI Note command
- Additional built-in monophonic synthesizer
- Straightforward user interface
- MIDI Learn – all parameters can be controlled by MIDI CC
- Plug-in supports Windows and macOS (32 bit and 64 bit)
