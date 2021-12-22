Der Mellotron-Sound als Effekt-Plug-in

Freeware-Tipp: Arturia Tape MELLO-FI

von Redaktion,

Arturia schenkt uns zu Weihnachten einen ungewöhnlichen Tape-Emulationseffekt für Mac und Windows.

Tape MELLO-FI ist ein Plug-in, das alles was man reinschickt, klingen läß,t als sei es auf einem Mellotron gespielt worden. Neben Bandsättigungs-Effekten gibt es auch Gleichlaufschwankungen und andere Unperfektheiten, die den charmanten Sound des klassischen Band-Samplers ausmachen. Bis zum 31.12.21 kann es kostenfrei runtergeladen werden.

Die Features von Tape MELLO-FI :

  • Tape emulator & lo-fi effect based on Mellotron V’s vintage sound & behavior
  • Includes classic tape controls like Noise, Flutter, Wow, Wear, and Mechanics
  • Introduces useful features like Distortion and Boost
  • Interactive tape wheel with tempo-synchronized Tape Stop feature and optional Instant Tape Catch-up
  • 12dB low-pass and high-pass filter section
  • Enhanced Stereo Width feature introduces offsets to Wow & Flutter from left to right for an extra-wide sound
  • Curated 25-preset library for instant-access to retro & lo-fi effects
  • Apple M1 compatible

