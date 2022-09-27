Neuartige Sampling-Mash-Software für fortschrittliche Musiker

Freeware-Tipp: Aphex Twins Samplebrain

von Redaktion,

Warp Records hat eine Freeware vorgestellt, die von Richard D. James (Aphex Twin) and Dave Griffiths entwickelt wurde.

Anzeige

Es handelt sich dabei um ein innovatives Sample-Mash-Programm. Samplebrain analysiert ein Ausgangssample und rekonstruiert es mit Teilen anderer Samples. Das Quellmaterial wird also mit anderen Samples “interpretiert”. Dafür werden sie Samples in kleine Teile geschnitten und in einem Netzwerk hinsichtlich ihrer Ähnlichkeiten und gemeinsamer Eigenschaften organisiert. Zum Fintuning gibt es noch schöne Parameter wie “Novelty”, “Boredom” oder Stickyness”. Die Ergebnisse bzw. Rekonstruktionen können zu überraschenden und unkonventionellen Sounds führen.

Zitat Aphex Twin:

“What if you could reconstruct source audio from a selection of other mp3’s/audio on your computer? What if you could build a 303 riff from only a cappella’s or bubbling mud sounds? What if you could sing a silly tune and rebuild it from classical music files? You can do this with Samplebrain.”

Samplebrain steht für Windows, Mac und Linux zur Verfügung.

Website

 

Schlagwörter: , , ,

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Erforderliche Felder sind mit * markiert.

Datenschutzbestimmungen

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Aodyo Anyma Phi – Desktop-Synthesizer im Test

Weiterlesen

Roland präsentiert SPD-SX Pro

Weiterlesen

Moog legt Model 10 wieder auf

Weiterlesen

GEWA DP 345 – Homepiano der Mittelklasse

Weiterlesen

Rundgänge über die Knobcon 2022

Weiterlesen

Elka-X von Cherry Audio

Weiterlesen