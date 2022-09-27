Neuartige Sampling-Mash-Software für fortschrittliche Musiker

Freeware-Tipp: Aphex Twins Samplebrain

Warp Records hat eine Freeware vorgestellt, die von Richard D. James (Aphex Twin) and Dave Griffiths entwickelt wurde.

Anzeige

Es handelt sich dabei um ein innovatives Sample-Mash-Programm. Samplebrain analysiert ein Ausgangssample und rekonstruiert es mit Teilen anderer Samples. Das Quellmaterial wird also mit anderen Samples “interpretiert”. Dafür werden sie Samples in kleine Teile geschnitten und in einem Netzwerk hinsichtlich ihrer Ähnlichkeiten und gemeinsamer Eigenschaften organisiert. Zum Fintuning gibt es noch schöne Parameter wie “Novelty”, “Boredom” oder Stickyness”. Die Ergebnisse bzw. Rekonstruktionen können zu überraschenden und unkonventionellen Sounds führen.

Zitat Aphex Twin:

“What if you could reconstruct source audio from a selection of other mp3’s/audio on your computer? What if you could build a 303 riff from only a cappella’s or bubbling mud sounds? What if you could sing a silly tune and rebuild it from classical music files? You can do this with Samplebrain.”

Samplebrain steht für Windows, Mac und Linux zur Verfügung.

Website