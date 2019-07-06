Das update bringt u.a. den Multi-Synthese-Synth Flex

FL STUDIO: Version 20.5 ist mit neuem Softsynth am Start…

von Redaktion,

Image Line hat ein Update von FL Studio vorgestellt. Version 20.5 enthält den neuen Softwaresynthesizer Flex.

Flex arbeitet mit Wavetable-, Multisample- FM, AM- und natürlich auch subtraktiver Synthese und ist daher äußerst flexibel. Das Update bietet außerdem viele Verbesserungen und Bugfixes.

Die Features des Updates 20.5:

FL Studio

  • FL Studio can now be used as a VST or AU plugin on macOS hosts that support VST or AU plugins. Windows hosts can use VST.
  • Browser – (Alt+Click) to preview samples to their end. Click the stop on the transport panel to end early.
  • Option to change the maximum number of backup files.
  • Playlist / Piano roll – Mute selection (Shift+M). Unmute selection (Alt+Shift+M).
  • Plugin Manager – Check mark for favorite plugins is now a star.
  • FL Studio performance monitor – VIEW > Plugin performance monitor. Useful to identify resource heavy plugins.
  • Patcher – Option to show CPU usage of modules. Right-click workspace > View > Performance.
  • Channels & Effects – Added ‘Don’t show this in the future’ option when deleting Channels and Effects.
  • Reset popup warnings – Option on the General Settings tab.
  • MIDI Options – The MIDI device list will be updated when the computer wakes up after sleep mode.
  • MIDI – Added ‘Don’t show this in future’ for error messages when a MIDI device can’t open.
  • Plugins – Deleting plugins now asks for confirmation (since there is no undo).
  • SoundFonts – DirectWave will open when a SoundFont file is dropped on the Channel Rack.
  • Templates – Are now set under the General Settings tab.

Das Update ist für FL Studio-Besitzer kostenfrei.

Image Line

