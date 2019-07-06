Das update bringt u.a. den Multi-Synthese-Synth Flex
FL STUDIO: Version 20.5 ist mit neuem Softsynth am Start…
Image Line hat ein Update von FL Studio vorgestellt. Version 20.5 enthält den neuen Softwaresynthesizer Flex.
Flex arbeitet mit Wavetable-, Multisample- FM, AM- und natürlich auch subtraktiver Synthese und ist daher äußerst flexibel. Das Update bietet außerdem viele Verbesserungen und Bugfixes.
Die Features des Updates 20.5:
FL Studio
- FL Studio can now be used as a VST or AU plugin on macOS hosts that support VST or AU plugins. Windows hosts can use VST.
- Browser – (Alt+Click) to preview samples to their end. Click the stop on the transport panel to end early.
- Option to change the maximum number of backup files.
- Playlist / Piano roll – Mute selection (Shift+M). Unmute selection (Alt+Shift+M).
- Plugin Manager – Check mark for favorite plugins is now a star.
- FL Studio performance monitor – VIEW > Plugin performance monitor. Useful to identify resource heavy plugins.
- Patcher – Option to show CPU usage of modules. Right-click workspace > View > Performance.
- Channels & Effects – Added ‘Don’t show this in the future’ option when deleting Channels and Effects.
- Reset popup warnings – Option on the General Settings tab.
- MIDI Options – The MIDI device list will be updated when the computer wakes up after sleep mode.
- MIDI – Added ‘Don’t show this in future’ for error messages when a MIDI device can’t open.
- Plugins – Deleting plugins now asks for confirmation (since there is no undo).
- SoundFonts – DirectWave will open when a SoundFont file is dropped on the Channel Rack.
- Templates – Are now set under the General Settings tab.
Das Update ist für FL Studio-Besitzer kostenfrei.
