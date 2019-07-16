Für MPC X und Live ist OS 2.6, für Force 3.03 verfügbar

Firmware-Updates für Akai MPC und Force

von Redaktion,

Akai hat Firmware-Updates für die MPC-Serie und Force  an den Start gebracht.

Unter anderem lässt sich die Automation in dem neuen Grid Edit und dem Step-Sequenzer-Menue editieren und es werden bis zu acht Submixe im Mixer unterstützt.

 

Neue Features der MPC-Firmware 2.6:
• Grid Automation – Users can now input, edit and view automation in Grid Edit and Audio Edit.
• Step Automation – Users can now input, edit and view automation in the Step Sequencer.
• Support for up to eight submixes in the mixer window.
• All-New TUI layouts for Akai Vintage effects.

Neue Features der Force-Firmware 3.0.3:
• Grid Automation – Users can now input, edit and view automation in Clip Event/Region editors.
• Step Automation – Users can now input, edit and view automation in the Step Sequencer.
• Functionality to export all clips or export a single clip – users can now export the clips in their Force
project to audio, MIDI or MPC Pattern files.
• Matrix Mode enhancements – Users can now copy, paste, create and delete clips from the Matrix
mode.
• Convert to Keygroup function – On a Drum track, users can quickly convert a sample assigned to a
pad into a Keygroup track so they can play the sample chromatically.
• Improved external keyboard support for scales selected in Force.
• New Step Sequencer Mode – Mono Lanes, perfect for single line melodies and basslines.
• Support for up to eight submixes in the mixer window.
• Force now works as an audio interface in Computer Mode
• All-New TUI layouts for Akai Vintage effects.

Akai Pro

 

