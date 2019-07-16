Für MPC X und Live ist OS 2.6, für Force 3.03 verfügbar

Firmware-Updates für Akai MPC und Force

Akai hat Firmware-Updates für die MPC-Serie und Force an den Start gebracht.

Unter anderem lässt sich die Automation in dem neuen Grid Edit und dem Step-Sequenzer-Menue editieren und es werden bis zu acht Submixe im Mixer unterstützt.

Neue Features der MPC-Firmware 2.6:

• Grid Automation – Users can now input, edit and view automation in Grid Edit and Audio Edit.

• Step Automation – Users can now input, edit and view automation in the Step Sequencer.

• Support for up to eight submixes in the mixer window.

• All-New TUI layouts for Akai Vintage effects.

Neue Features der Force-Firmware 3.0.3:

• Grid Automation – Users can now input, edit and view automation in Clip Event/Region editors.

• Step Automation – Users can now input, edit and view automation in the Step Sequencer.

• Functionality to export all clips or export a single clip – users can now export the clips in their Force

project to audio, MIDI or MPC Pattern files.

• Matrix Mode enhancements – Users can now copy, paste, create and delete clips from the Matrix

mode.

• Convert to Keygroup function – On a Drum track, users can quickly convert a sample assigned to a

pad into a Keygroup track so they can play the sample chromatically.

• Improved external keyboard support for scales selected in Force.

• New Step Sequencer Mode – Mono Lanes, perfect for single line melodies and basslines.

• Support for up to eight submixes in the mixer window.

• Force now works as an audio interface in Computer Mode

• All-New TUI layouts for Akai Vintage effects.

