Das röhrt
EricaSynths Fusion VCO & Fusion Drone System
Wer die dunkle Seite der Modularwelt erkunden will, ist beim Fusion Drone System und dem Fusion VCO richtig. EricaSynths bietet die beiden Edelgeräte jetzt zum deutlich ermäßigten Preis an.
Die Fusion-Module sind mit Röhren ausgestattet, was in einem warmen und kraftvollen Sound resultiert. Der Fusion VCO liefert drei Wellenformen (Sinus, Triangel und Pulse), die sich stufenlos morphen lassen und ist mit einem Suboszillator und einem passiven Lowpass-Filter ausgestattet.
Das Fusion Drone System umfasst mehrere Module:
- Fusion VCO – Two double triodes in bistable latch connection act as suboscillators: -1 and -2 octaves with plenty of mixing opportunities for amazing sonic results.
- Fusion Ringmodulator V2 – Germanium diodes enrich the sound by adding extra harmonic content meanwhile vacuum tube adds evilish overdrive to audio and carrier signals.
- Fusion VCF V2 – Each side of the double triode drives signal between 2nd and 3rd stage of the filter, while germanium diodes are used to limit the output signal.
- Black Modulator – a fully analogue modulation and noise source.
- Black 8-Multi – an advanced replacement for stackable patch-cables – it is active buffered multiple with signal status LEDs.
- Fusion VCA V2 – a Russian miniature pentode 1Ж24B with power consumption comparable to an LED.
- Black EG – the ultimate control over envelopes in your modular system.
- Fusion Delay/Flanger/Vintage Ensemble – a distinct multifunctional analogue effects module that combines BBD chip based effects with an adjustable tube overdrive in the delay output and a feedback path for extra thickness of the sound.
- 104HP One Row Skiff case
- 20 patch cables
Fusion VCO kostet momentan 300,- Euro, das Fusion Drone System 1850,- Euro (Nettopreise).
Schlagwörter: Analog Synthesizer, Blog, Modular Synthesizer
