Mit dem Joystick in akustische 3D-Welten abtauchen...

Erica Synths Quadraphonic Surround Panner + System Dada Noise II

Zusammen mit dem Liquid Sky Artist Collective entwickelte Erica Synths ein neues leistungsfähiges Komplettsystem für das Eurorack, das in Verbindung mit dem Quadrophonic Surround Panner-Modul-Set auch gut für Sourround-Sound-Produktionen und Experimente eingesetzt werden kann.

Das edle System Dada Noise II ist eine Geheimwaffe für alles, was in Richtung Industrial, Ambient, Noise, Experimental, Drone etc. geht. Zitat Erica Synths: “The Dada Noise System II system is our 2021 take and reflection on dada to make chaos, noise, randomness and insanity controllable and playable”

Das System Dada Noise II enthält folgende Module:

Fusion VCO2

Fusion VCF3

Fusion Modulator

Black Stereo Delay

Black Joystick2 – one of the main elements of the Dada Noise System II which allow automations in sound and effects, positioning in the quadraphonic room, or can function as experimental sequencer and sound source.

Black VC Clock

Black Modulator

Black Dual VCF

Black Quad VCA

Black Spring Reverb

Black Output

25 patch cables Die perfekte Ergänzung für das System ist ein zusätzliches Modul-Set namens Quadrophonic Surround Panner, das die Erstellunbg von Surround-Aufnahmen ermöglicht. 2xBlack Joystick2

2xBlack Mixer/Splitter

2xBlack VCA2

2x Black Stereo Delay

Comes with side panels and an external PSU

Die Quadraphonic Surround Panner-Module kosten 1820,- €, das System Dada Noise II 3310,- €.

