KEYBOARDS
Aktuelle Ausgabe: KEYBOARDS
KEYBOARDS
Produkt: Keyboards Digital 03/2019
Keyboards Digital 03/2019
JAMIE CULLUM +++ 45 JAHRE YAMAHA +++ 80s-Sound heute! Synth-Pop-Legende HOWARD JONES +++ KAWAI NOVUS NV-5 – Hybrid Digitalpiano +++ Drummachine UNO DRUM – Beats für unterwegs
Mit dem Joystick in akustische 3D-Welten abtauchen...

Erica Synths Quadraphonic Surround Panner + System Dada Noise II

von Redaktion,

Zusammen mit dem Liquid Sky Artist Collective entwickelte Erica Synths ein neues leistungsfähiges Komplettsystem für das Eurorack, das in Verbindung mit dem Quadrophonic Surround Panner-Modul-Set auch gut für Sourround-Sound-Produktionen und Experimente eingesetzt werden kann.

Anzeige

 

Das edle System Dada Noise II ist eine Geheimwaffe für  alles, was in Richtung Industrial, Ambient, Noise, Experimental, Drone etc. geht. Zitat Erica Synths: “The Dada Noise System II system is our 2021 take and reflection on dada to make chaos, noise, randomness and insanity controllable and playable”

Das System Dada Noise II enthält folgende Module:

  • Fusion VCO2
  • Fusion VCF3
  • Fusion Modulator
  • Black Stereo Delay
  • Black Joystick2 – one of the main elements of the Dada Noise System II which allow automations in sound and effects, positioning in the quadraphonic room, or can function as experimental sequencer and sound source.
  • Black VC Clock
  • Black Modulator
  • Black Dual VCF
  • Black Quad VCA
  • Black Spring Reverb
  • Black Output
  • 25 patch cables

Die perfekte Ergänzung für das System ist ein zusätzliches Modul-Set namens Quadrophonic Surround Panner, das die Erstellunbg von Surround-Aufnahmen ermöglicht.

  • 2xBlack Joystick2
  • 2xBlack Mixer/Splitter
  • 2xBlack VCA2
  • 2x Black Stereo Delay
  • Comes with side panels and an external PSU

Die Quadraphonic Surround Panner-Module kosten 1820,- €, das System Dada Noise II 3310,- €.

Website

Schlagwörter: , ,
Produkt: Keyboards Digital 03/2019
Keyboards Digital 03/2019
JAMIE CULLUM +++ 45 JAHRE YAMAHA +++ 80s-Sound heute! Synth-Pop-Legende HOWARD JONES +++ KAWAI NOVUS NV-5 – Hybrid Digitalpiano +++ Drummachine UNO DRUM – Beats für unterwegs

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Erforderliche Felder sind mit * markiert.

Datenschutzbestimmungen

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Touellskouarn präsentiert Koantenn und Amplaer Red Elektrek

Weiterlesen

Momo Müller stellt Editor für Novation Summit und Peak vor

Weiterlesen

NAMM 2021: Korg kündigt hybriden Drumcomputer an

Weiterlesen

Freeware Tipp: Sitala Free Drum-Sampler von Decomposer

Weiterlesen

ARP Solina String Synthesizer – Fusion zweier Welten

Weiterlesen

NAMM 2021: Neuzeit Instruments Orbit

Weiterlesen