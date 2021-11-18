Günstige Programmierhilfe und DAW-Integration für die neue Roland-Groove-Generation

Editoren für die Roland-Grooveboxen MC-707 und MC-101

von Redaktion,

Die unermüdliche Momo Müller bietet jetzt auch Editor-Software für die Roland MC-707 und die MC-101 an.

Anzeige

Für User der gutklingenden, aber z.T. etwas umständlich zu bedienenden Grooveboxen können die beiden kostengünstigen Programme hilfreich sein, insbesondere, wenn man sie in der DAW nutzt. Sie stehen für Windows (32/64 Bit) und Mac als VST/AU- und als Standalone-Version zur Verfügung.

Die Features der Editoren:

  • Select / start the Scenes and Clips directly from Editor.
  • Complex sound changes can be made easily and quickly.
  • Direct access to the sound parameters
  • All controllers can be automated.
  • X-Y modulation of all parameters
  • All Scatter variants can be started from the Editor.
  • You can use your MC-707 and MC-101 as a sound module in the DAW

Beide Editor-Programme kosten jeweils moderate 6,90 €.

Checkt Momos Website, hier findet man Software für sehr viele Klangerzeuger!

Website MC-707 / MC-101

Schlagwörter: , , ,

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Erforderliche Felder sind mit * markiert.

Datenschutzbestimmungen

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Korg Microkorg

5 top Synth mit Mini-Tasten

Weiterlesen

AMS DMX Delay & Pitch Shifter und Manley Tube Preamp: neue Plug-ins von Universal Audio

Weiterlesen

Synth-Werk präsentiert den SW 1630 Bode Frequency Shifter

Weiterlesen

Roland stellt JD-08 und JX-08 vor

Weiterlesen

IK Multimedia präsentiert T-RackS FAME Studio Reverb

Weiterlesen

Yamaha YC88 – Stagekeyboard der Premiumklasse im Test

Weiterlesen