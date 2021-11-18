Günstige Programmierhilfe und DAW-Integration für die neue Roland-Groove-Generation
Editoren für die Roland-Grooveboxen MC-707 und MC-101
Die unermüdliche Momo Müller bietet jetzt auch Editor-Software für die Roland MC-707 und die MC-101 an.
Für User der gutklingenden, aber z.T. etwas umständlich zu bedienenden Grooveboxen können die beiden kostengünstigen Programme hilfreich sein, insbesondere, wenn man sie in der DAW nutzt. Sie stehen für Windows (32/64 Bit) und Mac als VST/AU- und als Standalone-Version zur Verfügung.
Die Features der Editoren:
- Select / start the Scenes and Clips directly from Editor.
- Complex sound changes can be made easily and quickly.
- Direct access to the sound parameters
- All controllers can be automated.
- X-Y modulation of all parameters
- All Scatter variants can be started from the Editor.
- You can use your MC-707 and MC-101 as a sound module in the DAW
Beide Editor-Programme kosten jeweils moderate 6,90 €.
Checkt Momos Website, hier findet man Software für sehr viele Klangerzeuger!
