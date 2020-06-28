Keyboards 03/2019
JAMIE CULLUM +++ 45 JAHRE YAMAHA +++ 80s-Sound heute! Synth-Pop-Legende HOWARD JONES +++ KAWAI NOVUS NV-5 – Hybrid Digitalpiano +++ Drummachine UNO DRUM – Beats für unterwegs
Neuer Analog-Synth mit Sequenzer und Effekten
Dreadbox und Sinevibes präsentieren Typhon
Dreadbox hat zusammen mit Sinevibes einen neuen, kompakten Desktop-Analogsynthesizer namens Typhon entwickelt.
Anzeige
Typhon besitzt eine monofone Klangrezeugung mit zwei VCOs und einem 24 dB-Resonanzfilter. An Bord ist außerdem eine (von Sinevibes enwtickelte) Effektsektion und ein Step-Sequenzer mit 32 Schritten. Es lassen sich 254 Sounds abspeichern und für externe Signale steht ein Audioeingang zur Verfügung.
Die Features von Typhon:
- Analog Circuit including 2 Dreadbox Oscillators, a 4-pole Low Pass Filter, and Multiple Analog VCAs
- 2 Envelope Generators for the Filter and the Amp
- 3 Modulators with 4 Different Modes (LFO, EG, Random, Parameter Step Sequencer) and Multiple Active Targets
- All analog parts feature a dedicated direct control on the left front panel.
- With the sliders, buttons, and encoder on the right side of the front panel you can control the Amp and the Filter envelopes, the sequencer, the modulators, and the stereo effects, in order to create and save your desired sounds
- 12 DSP stereo effects (32bit @96kHz) developed by Sinevibes, including Distortion, Bit crusher, Chorus, Ensemble,Flanger, Delay and Reverb
- 32 Note Sequencer that can be used to sequence notes in the traditional way or used as a modulation source
- 254 preset memory, with import/export support
- External audio input that can turn this box into the ultimate effects unit
- Portable, Powered via USB with full MIDI and CC Implementation
Typhon ist ab Juli verfügbar und kostet 349,-€.
Schlagwörter: Analog Synthesizer, Blog
Keyboards 03/2019
JAMIE CULLUM +++ 45 JAHRE YAMAHA +++ 80s-Sound heute! Synth-Pop-Legende HOWARD JONES +++ KAWAI NOVUS NV-5 – Hybrid Digitalpiano +++ Drummachine UNO DRUM – Beats für unterwegs
Datenschutzbestimmungen