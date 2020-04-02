Innovatives Groovebox-Konzept mit vielen Möglichkeiten

Drambo: Modulare Groovebox für iOS von BeepStreet

von Redaktion,

Der polnische Anbieter BeepStreet kommt mit einem interessanten Groovebox-Konzept für  iOS-Geräte.

Anzeige

Drambo verfügt über 16 polyfone Spuren (bis zu 256 Steps pro Pattern), die sich mit man mit Instrumenten bestücken lassen, die modular zusammengebaut werden können. Es stehen momentan 120 Module (Oszillatoren, LFOs, MIDI-Prozessoren, Filter, Sampler etc.) zur Verfügung, die aus dem Modul-Browser ausgewählt werden. Zum sofortigen Loslegen stehen viele Presets zur Verfügung.

Die Features von Drambo:

  • Unique modular concept: cable-less, drag’n’drop, color coding dynamic interface, automatic connections, and customizable compact, rack views.
  • Directional flow (helps in better overview). There are no instant feedback routings in Drambo. Delayed feedback is possible using certain modules.
  • Simple and clean interface, that scales to every size and device orientation
  • Custom modular racks, presets on different levels.
  • Polyphonic, stereo processing. Audio-rate modulation. All signals are equal.
  • Multiple modulators per parameter without additional mixer modules.
  • Polyphonic step sequencer with parameter locks and step components. Up to 64 beats and 256 steps per pattern.
  • Over 120 modules available, such as: oscillators, samplers, physical modelling modules, LFOs, envelope generators, filters, audio effects mixers, MIDI processors, sequencers and math functions.
  • Morph groups: you can morph many parameters using a single slider.
  • Available as a standalone app, AUv3 instrument, effect and midi effect.
  • MIDI support

Drambo kostet 19,99 $.

Website

Schlagwörter:

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Erforderliche Felder sind mit * markiert.

Datenschutzbestimmungen

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Audio-Interfaces für Einsteiger – Wochenrückblick #19

Weiterlesen

Aciiiid: Erica Synths Bassline DB-01 vorgestellt

Weiterlesen

Freeware-Tipp: Endlos jammen mit Endless – neue App für iOS

Weiterlesen

5 top Kopfhörer für E-Pianos

Weiterlesen

7 Keyboards-Tipps in Quarantäne-Zeiten

Weiterlesen
Wie-schuetzt-ihr-eure-Kompositionen

Kompositionen richtig schützen

Weiterlesen