Innovatives Groovebox-Konzept mit vielen Möglichkeiten
Drambo: Modulare Groovebox für iOS von BeepStreet
Der polnische Anbieter BeepStreet kommt mit einem interessanten Groovebox-Konzept für iOS-Geräte.
Drambo verfügt über 16 polyfone Spuren (bis zu 256 Steps pro Pattern), die sich mit man mit Instrumenten bestücken lassen, die modular zusammengebaut werden können. Es stehen momentan 120 Module (Oszillatoren, LFOs, MIDI-Prozessoren, Filter, Sampler etc.) zur Verfügung, die aus dem Modul-Browser ausgewählt werden. Zum sofortigen Loslegen stehen viele Presets zur Verfügung.
Die Features von Drambo:
- Unique modular concept: cable-less, drag’n’drop, color coding dynamic interface, automatic connections, and customizable compact, rack views.
- Directional flow (helps in better overview). There are no instant feedback routings in Drambo. Delayed feedback is possible using certain modules.
- Simple and clean interface, that scales to every size and device orientation
- Custom modular racks, presets on different levels.
- Polyphonic, stereo processing. Audio-rate modulation. All signals are equal.
- Multiple modulators per parameter without additional mixer modules.
- Polyphonic step sequencer with parameter locks and step components. Up to 64 beats and 256 steps per pattern.
- Over 120 modules available, such as: oscillators, samplers, physical modelling modules, LFOs, envelope generators, filters, audio effects mixers, MIDI processors, sequencers and math functions.
- Morph groups: you can morph many parameters using a single slider.
- Available as a standalone app, AUv3 instrument, effect and midi effect.
- MIDI support
Drambo kostet 19,99 $.
