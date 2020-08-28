Keyboards 03/2019
JAMIE CULLUM +++ 45 JAHRE YAMAHA +++ 80s-Sound heute! Synth-Pop-Legende HOWARD JONES +++ KAWAI NOVUS NV-5 – Hybrid Digitalpiano +++ Drummachine UNO DRUM – Beats für unterwegs
Reissue des Mini Synthesizer Voice-Moduls
Doepfer stellt neue Version des A-111-5 mit CEM-Chip-Klon vor
Das Doepfer-Modul A-111-5 ist seit vielen Jahren nicht mehr lieferbar, da der im Modul verwendete Chip CEM3394 nicht mehr erhältlich ist.
Anzeige
Seit kurzem aber gibt es mit dem AS3394 einen Clone des CEM3394. Daher bietet Doepfer das Modul wir ab Frühherbst 2020 wieder an. Es wird auch in der schwarzen Vintage-Version produziert werden. Die Preise: Standard-Version: 300,-, Vintage-Version 350,- €.
Der Doepfer A-111-5 bietet eine komplette analoge Synthesizerstimme mit folgenden Features:
VCO
- manual tune control (with an internal jumper the range can be set to ~ +/-1 half an octave or ~ +/-2.5 octaves)
- range switch -1 / 0 / +1 octave
- frequency range about 30Hz … 10kHz
- FM (frequency modulation) control with modulation source switch (LFO1 / off / ADSR)
- manual pulsewidth control for rectangle waveform
- PWM control with modulation source switch (LFO2 / off / ADSR)
- waveform switch (sawtooth / off / triangle)
- the sum of the waveform chosen by this switch and the rectangle is fed into the VCF (to turn the rectangle off the PW control has to be set fully CCW)
- external CV input for VCO frequency (1V/octave)
- external CV input for external PWM of the rectangle
- internal CV input for frequency (1V/octave) connected to the A-100 bus via jumper, the jumper can be used to interrupt this internal connection if not wanted
VCF
- 24 dB low pass
- ~ 12 octaves frequency range
- manual frequency control
- tracking switch half – off – full (internally connected to the external frequency CV input of the VCO, i.e. the VCF tracks to the VCO if the switch is set to “half” or “full” position)
- XM: exponential FM (frequency modulation) control with modulation source switch (LFO2 / off / ADSR)
- LM: linear FM (frequency modulation) control to modulate the VCF by the triangle of the VCO in a linear (!) manner
- manual resonance control (up to self oscillation)
- external audio input (this signal is added to the VCO signal)
- external CV input for filter frequency
- 1V/octave tracking for usage of the VCF as a sine wave oscillator (not as precise as the VCO but much better than most of the other filters)
VCA
- manual amplitude control
- AM (amplitude modulation) control with modulation source switch (LFO1 / off / ADSR)
- external CV input for VCA amplitude
- special control scale: exponential scale in the range from about -20dB to -80/90dB, linear scale from about -20dB to 0dB
Remark: this special control scale results in a loudness behaviour that is a bit different from pure linear or exponential VCAs
LFO1 and LFO2
- manual frequency control
- waveform switch (triangle / off / rectangle)
- range switch (low, audio, medium)
- LED display (dual green/red color for positive/negative share of the signal)
- the inverted LFO1 signal is available as an additional socket (to use the LFO1 signal for external modules)
- an internal jumper can be used to select between the LFO1 signal or the inverted LFO1 signal
ADSR
- manual controls for Attack, Decay, Sustain, Release
- range switch (long, short, medium)
- blue LED display
- ADSR signal is available as an additional socket (to use the ADSR signal for external modules)
- Gate input connected to the A-100 bus via jumper, the jumper can be used to interrupt this internal connection if not wanted
Schlagwörter: Analog Synthesizer, Blog, Doepfer, Modular Synthesizer
Keyboards 03/2019
JAMIE CULLUM +++ 45 JAHRE YAMAHA +++ 80s-Sound heute! Synth-Pop-Legende HOWARD JONES +++ KAWAI NOVUS NV-5 – Hybrid Digitalpiano +++ Drummachine UNO DRUM – Beats für unterwegs
Datenschutzbestimmungen