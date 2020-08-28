Doepfer stellt neue Version des A-111-5 mit CEM-Chip-Klon vor

Reissue des Mini Synthesizer Voice-Moduls

Das Doepfer-Modul A-111-5 ist seit vielen Jahren nicht mehr lieferbar, da der im Modul verwendete Chip CEM3394 nicht mehr erhältlich ist.

Seit kurzem aber gibt es mit dem AS3394 einen Clone des CEM3394. Daher bietet Doepfer das Modul wir ab Frühherbst 2020 wieder an. Es wird auch in der schwarzen Vintage-Version produziert werden. Die Preise: Standard-Version: 300,-, Vintage-Version 350,- €.



Der Doepfer A-111-5 bietet eine komplette analoge Synthesizerstimme mit folgenden Features:

VCO

internal CV input for frequency (1V/octave) connected to the A-100 bus via jumper, the jumper can be used to interrupt this internal connection if not wanted

external CV input for external PWM of the rectangle

the sum of the waveform chosen by this switch and the rectangle is fed into the VCF (to turn the rectangle off the PW control has to be set fully CCW)

manual tune control (with an internal jumper the range can be set to ~ +/-1 half an octave or ~ +/-2.5 octaves)

VCF

24 dB low pass

~ 12 octaves frequency range

manual frequency control

tracking switch half – off – full (internally connected to the external frequency CV input of the VCO, i.e. the VCF tracks to the VCO if the switch is set to “half” or “full” position)

XM: exponential FM (frequency modulation) control with modulation source switch (LFO2 / off / ADSR)

LM: linear FM (frequency modulation) control to modulate the VCF by the triangle of the VCO in a linear (!) manner

manual resonance control (up to self oscillation)

external audio input (this signal is added to the VCO signal)

external CV input for filter frequency