Die Klon-Armee marschiert: Behringer plant Wasp, Monopoly und mehr
Behringer teasert einen Wasp-Klon und es gibt Hinweise auf weiter Klon-Pläne der Firma. Der Wasp vom britischen Hersteller Electronic Dream Plant kam 1978 heraus.
Behringers Mutterfirma Music Tribe hat bei diversen Trademark-Organisationen Trademarks für folgende zukünftige Produkte angemeldet: Blue Marvin, Kobol, Polykobol, Polivoks, Synthex, Trident, Quadra, Source, Prodigy, Logan, Pro-16, Pro-800, und nicht zuletzt Monopoly. Ein Klon des mit vier Oszillatoren ausgestatteten Korg Monopoly, der auch parafon vierstimmig gestielt werden kann wird wohl zu den nächsten Synth-Release von Behringer gehören.
Der Wasp Klon wurde schon 2017 in Aussicht gestellt; er könnte möglicherweise in den nächsten Monaten kömmen. Behringer teaserte es mit einem Text und einer Grafik, die die Wasp-Wespe zeigt.
Behringer stellte damals folgende Wasp-Features in Aussicht:
- Legendary analog synthesizer with dual OSC design allows for insanely fat music creation
- Authentic reproduction of original “Wasp Deluxe” circuitry with matched transistors and JFETs
- Pure analog signal path based on authentic OSC, VCF and VCA designs
- 3 variable oscillator shapes with pulse / ramp and enhanced mode for ultimate sounds
- Switchable, multi-mode VCF with Lo, Hi, Band and Notch modes
- Flexible LFO with 4 waveform shapes, frequency and pitch modulation control
- 2 analog Envelope Generators for modulation of VCF and VCA
- Noise generator dramatically expands waveform generation
- 16-voice Poly Chain allows combining multiple synthesizers for up to 16 voice polyphony
- Complete Eurorack solution – main module can be transferred to a standard Eurorack case
- 29 controls give you direct and real-time access to all important parameters
- External audio input for processing external sound sources
- Comprehensive USB/MIDI implementation with MIDI channel and Voice Priority selection
