Polyfoner Traumsynth von Moog

Der Über-Moog wird Realität: Moog One kommt!

von Redaktion,

Er ist noch nicht offziell angekündigt, wird aber schon auf www.sweetwater.com angeboten: der polyfone Edel-Synth Moog One.

Er verfügt über eine 8- oder 16-fach polyfone Klangerzeugung mit drei VCOs pro Stimme (mit 2 Filter pro Stimme, 4 LFOs, 3 Hüllkurven mit DAHDSR-Charakteristik, einer digitalen Effekt-Sektion und mehr), ist dreifach multitimbral  und kann als würdiger Nachfolger des Memorymoog angesehen werden. Der Moog One hat natürlich seinen Preis und wird vorraussichtlich achstimmig 5999,- $ und 16-stimmig 7999,- $ kosten.

Die Features des Moog One:

  • 8- or 16-voice polyphony
  • 3 VCOs per voice with waveshape mixing and OLED displays
  • Unison mode (up to 48 oscillators on the 16-voice instrument)
  • Tri/Saw/PW with a variable rise and fall of the Triangle wave and reset phase of the Sawtooth.
  • 2 filters per voice with filter mixing (2 multimode State Variable filters that function as a single filter, and a classic lowpass/highpass Moog Ladder filter)
  • 3 DAHDSR envelopes per voice with user-definable curves
  • 3-part multitimbrality
  • Separate sequencer and arpeggiator per timbre
  • Chord memory
  • Dual-source noise generator with dedicated envelope
  • Mixer with external audio input
  • Ring modulation with selectable routing
  • Oscillator FM and hard sync with selectable routing
  • 4 assignable LFOs
  • Premium 61-note Fatar TP-8S keybed with velocity and aftertouch
  • Assignable pressure-sensitive X/Y pad
  • Digital Effects (Synth and Master Bus)
  • Eventide reverbs
  • Selectable glide types
  • USB and DIN MIDI
  • Save, categorize, and recall tens of thousands of presets
  • Create Performance Sets that make up to 64 presets accessible at the push of a button
  • 2 x ¼” stereo headphone outputs
  • 2 pairs of assignable ¼” outputs (supports TRS and TS)
  • 4 x ¼” hardware inserts (TRS)
  • 1 x ¼” external audio input (line-level)
  • 1 XLR + ¼” TRS combo external audio input with trim knob
  • 9 assignable CV/GATE I/O (5-in/4-out)
  • USB drive support for system and preset backup
  • LAN port for future expansion

www.moogmusic.com

