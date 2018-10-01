Polyfoner Traumsynth von Moog
Der Über-Moog wird Realität: Moog One kommt!
Er ist noch nicht offziell angekündigt, wird aber schon auf www.sweetwater.com angeboten: der polyfone Edel-Synth Moog One.
Er verfügt über eine 8- oder 16-fach polyfone Klangerzeugung mit drei VCOs pro Stimme (mit 2 Filter pro Stimme, 4 LFOs, 3 Hüllkurven mit DAHDSR-Charakteristik, einer digitalen Effekt-Sektion und mehr), ist dreifach multitimbral und kann als würdiger Nachfolger des Memorymoog angesehen werden. Der Moog One hat natürlich seinen Preis und wird vorraussichtlich achstimmig 5999,- $ und 16-stimmig 7999,- $ kosten.
Die Features des Moog One:
- 8- or 16-voice polyphony
- 3 VCOs per voice with waveshape mixing and OLED displays
- Unison mode (up to 48 oscillators on the 16-voice instrument)
- Tri/Saw/PW with a variable rise and fall of the Triangle wave and reset phase of the Sawtooth.
- 2 filters per voice with filter mixing (2 multimode State Variable filters that function as a single filter, and a classic lowpass/highpass Moog Ladder filter)
- 3 DAHDSR envelopes per voice with user-definable curves
- 3-part multitimbrality
- Separate sequencer and arpeggiator per timbre
- Chord memory
- Dual-source noise generator with dedicated envelope
- Mixer with external audio input
- Ring modulation with selectable routing
- Oscillator FM and hard sync with selectable routing
- 4 assignable LFOs
- Premium 61-note Fatar TP-8S keybed with velocity and aftertouch
- Assignable pressure-sensitive X/Y pad
- Digital Effects (Synth and Master Bus)
- Eventide reverbs
- Selectable glide types
- USB and DIN MIDI
- Save, categorize, and recall tens of thousands of presets
- Create Performance Sets that make up to 64 presets accessible at the push of a button
- 2 x ¼” stereo headphone outputs
- 2 pairs of assignable ¼” outputs (supports TRS and TS)
- 4 x ¼” hardware inserts (TRS)
- 1 x ¼” external audio input (line-level)
- 1 XLR + ¼” TRS combo external audio input with trim knob
- 9 assignable CV/GATE I/O (5-in/4-out)
- USB drive support for system and preset backup
- LAN port for future expansion
