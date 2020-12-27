Keyboards Digital 04/2019 ANALOGUE WINTER +++ Moog Matriarch +++ Doug Carn +++ NOVATION SUMMIT – Hybrider Polysynth +++ METRONOMY – Frontmann Joe Mount +++ ERICA SYNTHS PICO SYSTEM III – Modulares Komplettpaket Produkt anzeigen

Software-Version der legendären Stringmachine

Der Crumar Performer ist wieder da

Der italienische Hersteller Crumar hat einen seiner Hardware-Klassiker als Software-Instrument wieder an den Start gebracht. Der Crumar Performer ist eine legendäre Stringmachine, die 1979 herauskam,u.a. von Duran Duran eingesetzt wurde und mit SSM-Chips ausgestattet ist (Rev. B).

Anzeige

Das Software-Instrument steht für Mac und Windows zur Verfügung und bietet u.a. eine internen Effektsektion mit Reverb und Chorus sowie Simulationen klassischer Effekt-Pedale.

Die Features des Crumar Performer:

– Adjustable global and single note tuning.

– Fully polyphonic.

– Realistic control panel with sliders and buttons like the original.

– Accurate simulation of original circuitry.

– Selection for Rev.A and Rev.B filter.

– Selection for the “sustain modification”.

– Built-in adjustable reverb and chorus effect.

– Simulation of pedals effect section including Graphic EQ, Phaser, Flanger and Analog Delay.

– On-screen help tips and readout values.

– Very low memory and CPU power needed.

– Easy MIDI-Learn feature.

– MIDI map import and export feature.

– Bank and program import and export feature.

Der Crumar Performer kostet 99,- €.

Website