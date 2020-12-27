Produkt: Keyboards Digital 04/2019
Keyboards Digital 04/2019
ANALOGUE WINTER +++ Moog Matriarch +++ Doug Carn +++ NOVATION SUMMIT – Hybrider Polysynth +++ METRONOMY – Frontmann Joe Mount +++ ERICA SYNTHS PICO SYSTEM III – Modulares Komplettpaket
Software-Version der legendären Stringmachine

Der Crumar Performer ist wieder da

von Redaktion,

 Der italienische Hersteller Crumar hat einen seiner Hardware-Klassiker als Software-Instrument wieder an den Start gebracht. Der Crumar Performer ist eine legendäre Stringmachine, die 1979 herauskam,u.a. von Duran Duran eingesetzt wurde und mit SSM-Chips ausgestattet ist (Rev. B).

Anzeige

Das Software-Instrument steht für Mac und Windows zur Verfügung und bietet u.a. eine internen Effektsektion mit Reverb und Chorus sowie Simulationen klassischer Effekt-Pedale.

Die Features des Crumar Performer:

– Adjustable global and single note tuning.
– Fully polyphonic.
– Realistic control panel with sliders and buttons like the original.
– Accurate simulation of original circuitry.
– Selection for Rev.A and Rev.B filter.
– Selection for the “sustain modification”.
– Built-in adjustable reverb and chorus effect.
– Simulation of pedals effect section including Graphic EQ, Phaser, Flanger and Analog Delay.
– On-screen help tips and readout values.
– Very low memory and CPU power needed.
– Easy MIDI-Learn feature.
– MIDI map import and export feature.
– Bank and program import and export feature.

Der Crumar Performer kostet 99,- €.

Website

Schlagwörter: ,
Produkt: Keyboards Digital 03/2019
Keyboards Digital 03/2019
JAMIE CULLUM +++ 45 JAHRE YAMAHA +++ 80s-Sound heute! Synth-Pop-Legende HOWARD JONES +++ KAWAI NOVUS NV-5 – Hybrid Digitalpiano +++ Drummachine UNO DRUM – Beats für unterwegs

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Erforderliche Felder sind mit * markiert.

Datenschutzbestimmungen

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Freeware-Tipp: Granular-Reverb von AudioThing

Weiterlesen

Tesseract Tukra Sequenzer

Weiterlesen

Freeware-Tipp: TR-606 von Sample Science

Weiterlesen
Sequential Prophet 6

Top-5 der aktuellen analog Synthesizer von Autor Bernhard Lösener

Weiterlesen

Soul Food von Native Instruments: Soul Magic und Soul Sessions

Weiterlesen

Freeware-Tipp: Full Bucket Music FBVC-Vocoder

Weiterlesen