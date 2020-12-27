Der Crumar Performer ist wieder da
Der italienische Hersteller Crumar hat einen seiner Hardware-Klassiker als Software-Instrument wieder an den Start gebracht. Der Crumar Performer ist eine legendäre Stringmachine, die 1979 herauskam,u.a. von Duran Duran eingesetzt wurde und mit SSM-Chips ausgestattet ist (Rev. B).
Das Software-Instrument steht für Mac und Windows zur Verfügung und bietet u.a. eine internen Effektsektion mit Reverb und Chorus sowie Simulationen klassischer Effekt-Pedale.
Die Features des Crumar Performer:
– Adjustable global and single note tuning.
– Fully polyphonic.
– Realistic control panel with sliders and buttons like the original.
– Accurate simulation of original circuitry.
– Selection for Rev.A and Rev.B filter.
– Selection for the “sustain modification”.
– Built-in adjustable reverb and chorus effect.
– Simulation of pedals effect section including Graphic EQ, Phaser, Flanger and Analog Delay.
– On-screen help tips and readout values.
– Very low memory and CPU power needed.
– Easy MIDI-Learn feature.
– MIDI map import and export feature.
– Bank and program import and export feature.
Der Crumar Performer kostet 99,- €.