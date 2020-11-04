Keyboards 03/2019
Limitierte Auflage für 199,- $ am Start...
Der Baby-Moog: Moog Werkstatt-01 ist wieder da!
Moog Music hat den kleinen Moog Werkstatt-01 (der zuerst auf dem Moogfest 2014 vorgestellt wurde) in einer limiterten Auflage noch einmal herausgebracht.
Der kompakte, monofone Analog-Synth ist als Bausatz verfügbar (Löten ist nicht notwendig) und bietet eine echte Moog-Stimme mit VCO, Kaskaden-Filter, Envelope, einem schnellen LFO und VCA. Der Synth ist mit einem rudimentären Knopf-Keyboard ausgestattet. Das Besondere an der Neuauflage aber ist das mitgelieferte CV-Expansion, die die Kommunikation mit externen Geräten erleichtert und diverse Patch-Möglichkeiten eröffnet.
Die Features des Moog Werkstatt-01:
- 100% analog signal path
- An octave of buttons for quick key control
- Monophonic synth voice – saw and variable pulse waves, 8 Hz (LFO range!) – 16 KHz
- Oscillator has both linear and exponential frequency modulation inputs
- Envelope source – sustain, attack, decay
- Ladder filter with resonance
- Set amplitude to envelope source
- Modulate filter with envelope, with adjustable polarity and amount
- Dedicated LFO, with square/triangle waves and rate. LFO runs 2 Hz – 600 Hz
- Patchable via jumper cables (on the unit), or 3.5mm minijacks (via the CV expander), both included
Der Moog Werkstatt kostet 199,- $.
