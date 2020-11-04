Produkt: Keyboards 03/2019
Keyboards 03/2019
JAMIE CULLUM +++ 45 JAHRE YAMAHA +++ 80s-Sound heute! Synth-Pop-Legende HOWARD JONES +++ KAWAI NOVUS NV-5 – Hybrid Digitalpiano +++ Drummachine UNO DRUM – Beats für unterwegs
Limitierte Auflage für 199,- $ am Start...

Der Baby-Moog: Moog Werkstatt-01 ist wieder da!

von Redaktion,

Moog Music hat den kleinen Moog Werkstatt-01 (der zuerst auf dem Moogfest 2014 vorgestellt wurde) in einer limiterten Auflage noch einmal herausgebracht.

Anzeige

Der kompakte, monofone Analog-Synth ist als Bausatz verfügbar (Löten ist nicht notwendig) und bietet eine echte Moog-Stimme mit VCO, Kaskaden-Filter, Envelope, einem schnellen LFO und VCA. Der Synth ist mit einem rudimentären Knopf-Keyboard ausgestattet. Das Besondere an der Neuauflage aber ist das mitgelieferte CV-Expansion, die die Kommunikation mit externen Geräten erleichtert und diverse Patch-Möglichkeiten eröffnet.

Die Features des Moog Werkstatt-01:

  • 100% analog signal path
  • An octave of buttons for quick key control
  • Monophonic synth voice – saw and variable pulse waves, 8 Hz (LFO range!) – 16 KHz
  • Oscillator has both linear and exponential frequency modulation inputs
  • Envelope source – sustain, attack, decay
  • Ladder filter with resonance
  • Set amplitude to envelope source
  • Modulate filter with envelope, with adjustable polarity and amount
  • Dedicated LFO, with square/triangle waves and rate. LFO runs 2 Hz – 600 Hz
  • Patchable via jumper cables (on the unit), or 3.5mm minijacks (via the CV expander), both included

Der Moog Werkstatt kostet 199,- $.

Website

Schlagwörter: , ,
Produkt: Keyboards 03/2019
Keyboards 03/2019
JAMIE CULLUM +++ 45 JAHRE YAMAHA +++ 80s-Sound heute! Synth-Pop-Legende HOWARD JONES +++ KAWAI NOVUS NV-5 – Hybrid Digitalpiano +++ Drummachine UNO DRUM – Beats für unterwegs

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Erforderliche Felder sind mit * markiert.

Datenschutzbestimmungen

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Teenage Engineering präsentiert PO-128 Mega Man und PO-133 Street Fighter

Weiterlesen

Native Instruments Cremona Quartett

Weiterlesen

U-He stellt mit CVilization das erste Hardware-Produkt vor

Weiterlesen

Neues Theremin von Moog: Claravox Centennial

Weiterlesen

Die Top 5 Desktop-Synths von Bob Humid

Weiterlesen
Korg EX800

Korg – MS20, Volca und Co.

Weiterlesen