Lowdown: günstige Emulation eines Klassikers

Cherry Audio stellt virtuellen Moog Taurus vor

Cherry Audio präsentieren mit Lowdown eine Softwareversion des legendären Bassmonsters Moog Taurus (siehe auch unsere Taurus-Story in der Reihe Vintage Park). Das 1976 vorgestellte Kult-Instrument wurde von Acts wie Genesis, Rush, Marillion, Asia, Saga, Yes, U2 und The Police verwendet.

Der Softwaresynth Lowdown steht als 64-Bit-Version für Mac und Windows zur Verfügung und bietet zwei Oszillatoren, ein Lowpass-Filter mit Resonanz, zwei Hüllkurven (ADS- Charakteristik für Lautstärke und AD-Charakteristik für das Filter) und die drei Presets (Taurus, Tuba und Bass) des Vorbilds. Der Softsynth ist auch in der Lage, Leadsounds zu erzeugen.

Die Features von Lowdown:

Faithful virtual analog emulation of the renowned monophonic bass pedal synth

Every aspect precisely modeled in exacting detail with an ultra-realistic interface

Beyond bass: propel Lowdown from fat deep end up to soaring leads

Massive dual oscillators

Throaty 24dB/octave lowpass filter with controls for Cutoff, Emphasis, and Contour

Single-button access to Bull, Tuba, and Bass factory presets

Variable live-panel mode, available with a single click

Additional one-button controls to activate Glide, Decay, and Octave

Loudness and Filter master „foot“ sliders

Recessed panel provides access to programmable functions: Tune, Beat, Glide, Octave, Mix, and OSC B Frequency

Rendered and animated foot pedal keyboard

Select from 14 under-the-pedals floor surfaces

Over 40 presets in an extensive preset browsing menu and unlimited user preset storage

Full MIDI control

Full DAW automation for all controls

Lowdown kostet 39,- $ (Einführungspreis 25,- $).

Website