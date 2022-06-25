Lowdown: günstige Emulation eines Klassikers
Cherry Audio stellt virtuellen Moog Taurus vor
Cherry Audio präsentieren mit Lowdown eine Softwareversion des legendären Bassmonsters Moog Taurus (siehe auch unsere Taurus-Story in der Reihe Vintage Park). Das 1976 vorgestellte Kult-Instrument wurde von Acts wie Genesis, Rush, Marillion, Asia, Saga, Yes, U2 und The Police verwendet.
Der Softwaresynth Lowdown steht als 64-Bit-Version für Mac und Windows zur Verfügung und bietet zwei Oszillatoren, ein Lowpass-Filter mit Resonanz, zwei Hüllkurven (ADS- Charakteristik für Lautstärke und AD-Charakteristik für das Filter) und die drei Presets (Taurus, Tuba und Bass) des Vorbilds. Der Softsynth ist auch in der Lage, Leadsounds zu erzeugen.
Die Features von Lowdown:
- Faithful virtual analog emulation of the renowned monophonic bass pedal synth
- Every aspect precisely modeled in exacting detail with an ultra-realistic interface
- Beyond bass: propel Lowdown from fat deep end up to soaring leads
- Massive dual oscillators
- Throaty 24dB/octave lowpass filter with controls for Cutoff, Emphasis, and Contour
- Single-button access to Bull, Tuba, and Bass factory presets
- Variable live-panel mode, available with a single click
- Additional one-button controls to activate Glide, Decay, and Octave
- Loudness and Filter master „foot“ sliders
- Recessed panel provides access to programmable functions: Tune, Beat, Glide, Octave, Mix, and OSC B Frequency
- Rendered and animated foot pedal keyboard
- Select from 14 under-the-pedals floor surfaces
- Over 40 presets in an extensive preset browsing menu and unlimited user preset storage
- Full MIDI control
- Full DAW automation for all controls
Lowdown kostet 39,- $ (Einführungspreis 25,- $).
