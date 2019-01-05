Eurorack Feedback-Modul

Casper Electronics und Bastl stellen Dark Matter vor

von Redaktion,

Dark Matter heißt ein neues Eurorack-Modul, das von Bastl Instruments und Casper Electronics gemeinsam entwickelt wurde und besonders Soundforschern Freude machen wird.

Anzeige

 

Es handelt sich um ein Feedback-Modul mit Envelope Follower, Equalizer und diversen Overdrive-Parametern. Dark Matter kostet 265,- €.

Hier die Features von Dark Matter:

  • DRIVE
    • Input VCA with gain and soft clipping
    • Hyper drive switch for extra punch
  • TONE
    • 2 band equaliser
    • Voltage controlled bass and treble boost/overdrive
  • DYNAMICS
    • Envelopes generated by INPUT signal
    • Outputs 0-5V. Normalised to FBK CV and X-FADE CV inputs
    • Low and High decay time switch
    • Input pre or post DRIVE switch
    • Envelope monitor LED
  • FEEDBACK
    • Voltage controlled feedback
    • High frequency “warning” LED
    • External feedback loop section
    • FBK OUT and FBK IN jacks
    • Output phase switch
    • FBK VCA in/out switch
  • CROSSFADER
    • Voltage controlled crossfade between input and feedback
    • Input pre/post drive crossfade switch
    • DYNAMICS envelope normalized to mix CV input
    • DRIVE
    • Input VCA with gain and soft clipping
    • Hyper drive switch for extra punch
  • TONE
    • 2 band equaliser
    • Voltage controlled bass and treble boost/overdrive
  • DYNAMICS
    • Envelopes generated by INPUT signal
    • Outputs 0-5V. Normalised to FBK CV and X-FADE CV inputs
    • Low and High decay time switch
    • Input pre or post DRIVE switch
    • Envelope monitor LED
  • FEEDBACK
    • Voltage controlled feedback
    • High frequency “warning” LED
    • External feedback loop section
    • FBK OUT and FBK IN jacks
    • Output phase switch
    • FBK VCA in/out switch
  • CROSSFADER
    • Voltage controlled crossfade between input and feedback
    • Input pre/post drive crossfade switch
    • DYNAMICS envelope normalized to mix CV input

 

Bastl-Instruments

 

Schlagwörter: ,

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Erforderliche Felder sind mit * markiert.

Datenschutzbestimmungen

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren:

Akai APC geleakt…

Weiterlesen

Ein Instrument üben – ohne es zu spielen?

Weiterlesen

Hainbach stellt die Gamelan Strips vor

Weiterlesen

Wie Film-Sound erzeugt wird

Weiterlesen

Die Kunstkonzerte 2018 – Ein Rückblick auf unser Piano-Event

Weiterlesen

Studiologic ab sofort im Vertrieb der B4-Distribution

Weiterlesen