Eurorack Feedback-Modul
Casper Electronics und Bastl stellen Dark Matter vor
Dark Matter heißt ein neues Eurorack-Modul, das von Bastl Instruments und Casper Electronics gemeinsam entwickelt wurde und besonders Soundforschern Freude machen wird.
Es handelt sich um ein Feedback-Modul mit Envelope Follower, Equalizer und diversen Overdrive-Parametern. Dark Matter kostet 265,- €.
Hier die Features von Dark Matter:
- DRIVE
- Input VCA with gain and soft clipping
- Hyper drive switch for extra punch
- TONE
- 2 band equaliser
- Voltage controlled bass and treble boost/overdrive
- DYNAMICS
- Envelopes generated by INPUT signal
- Outputs 0-5V. Normalised to FBK CV and X-FADE CV inputs
- Low and High decay time switch
- Input pre or post DRIVE switch
- Envelope monitor LED
- FEEDBACK
- Voltage controlled feedback
- High frequency “warning” LED
- External feedback loop section
- FBK OUT and FBK IN jacks
- Output phase switch
- FBK VCA in/out switch
- CROSSFADER
- Voltage controlled crossfade between input and feedback
- Input pre/post drive crossfade switch
- DYNAMICS envelope normalized to mix CV input
