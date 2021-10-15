Die neue, leistungsfähige Boss-Looper-Generation wird Ende 2021 / Anfang 2022 am Start sein

BOSS stellt zwei neue Looper vor: RC-505 mkII und RC-600 Loop Station

von Redaktion,

Boss kündigt zwei neue Loop Stations an, die im Januar 2021 (RC-505mkII ) und im Dezember 2021 (RC-600) erhältlich sein werden.

https://static.keyboards.de/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/15154549/rc-505mkii_05_gal-1.jpg

 

Die RC-505mkII ist als Desktop-Gerät konzipiert und bietet 5 Stereo-Tracks mit jeweils eigenen Effekten. Es bietet u.a. bessere Eingriffsmöglichkeiten und größere Fader als der Vorgänger.

Die RC-505 Loop Station ist als Bodengerät ausgeführt und verfügt über sechs Stereo-Tracks, neun Fußschalter und vieles mehr.

https://static.keyboards.de/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/15154136/rc-505mkii_08_gal.jpg

Die Features der RC-505mkII:

  • 32-bit AD/DA and 32-bit floating-point processing
  • Five simultaneous stereo phrase tracks with dedicated controls and independent volume faders
  • Input FX and Track FX sections, each with four simultaneous effects and four quick-access banks
  • Customizable FX and Track buttons for each phrase track
  • Massive onboard effects selection with 49 Input FX types and 53 Track FX types, including new Harmony, Electric FX, and many others
  • New ultra-durable faders with longer throw for more precise adjustment
  • Newly added Mark Back function provides enhanced undo/redo flexibility while performing
  • Two XLR mic inputs with phantom power, two stereo line input pairs, and three stereo line output pairs
  • 99 memories, each containing five phrase tracks, custom effects and playback settings, control assignments, and more
  • Synchronize your loops with over 200 onboard rhythm patterns and 16 drum kits
  • Deep MIDI control support
  • Two external control jacks, each with support for up to two footswitches or an expression pedal
  • USB for data backup, phrase import/export with BOSS Tone Studio, and pattern import with the RC Rhythm Converter

Die Features der RC-600:

  • 32-bit AD/DA and 32-bit floating-point processing
  • Six simultaneous stereo phrase tracks
  • Ultra-flexible onboard control with nine freely assignable footswitches and three pedal modes
  • Massive onboard effects selection with 49 Input FX and 53 Track FX types and the ability to use four at once in each section
  • Time-based effects can automatically sync to rhythms and loop tempo
  • Two XLR mic inputs with phantom power, two stereo line input pairs, and three stereo assignable line output pairs
  • 99 memories, each containing six phrase tracks, custom effects and playback settings, control assignments, and more
  • Synchronize your loops with over 200 onboard rhythm patterns and 16 drum kits
  • Deep MIDI control support
  • Streamlined and durable metal body
  • Large circular loop status indicator and informative LCD screen with selectable display modes
  • Two external control jacks, each with support for up to two footswitches or an expression pedal
  • USB for data backup, phrase import/export with BOSS Tone Studio, and pattern import with the RC Rhythm Converter

 

Die RC-600 und die RC-505 mkII kosten jeweils 599,99 €.

Website

 

