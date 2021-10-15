Die neue, leistungsfähige Boss-Looper-Generation wird Ende 2021 / Anfang 2022 am Start sein
BOSS stellt zwei neue Looper vor: RC-505 mkII und RC-600 Loop Station
Boss kündigt zwei neue Loop Stations an, die im Januar 2021 (RC-505mkII ) und im Dezember 2021 (RC-600) erhältlich sein werden.
Die RC-505mkII ist als Desktop-Gerät konzipiert und bietet 5 Stereo-Tracks mit jeweils eigenen Effekten. Es bietet u.a. bessere Eingriffsmöglichkeiten und größere Fader als der Vorgänger.
Die RC-505 Loop Station ist als Bodengerät ausgeführt und verfügt über sechs Stereo-Tracks, neun Fußschalter und vieles mehr.
Die Features der RC-505mkII:
- 32-bit AD/DA and 32-bit floating-point processing
- Five simultaneous stereo phrase tracks with dedicated controls and independent volume faders
- Input FX and Track FX sections, each with four simultaneous effects and four quick-access banks
- Customizable FX and Track buttons for each phrase track
- Massive onboard effects selection with 49 Input FX types and 53 Track FX types, including new Harmony, Electric FX, and many others
- New ultra-durable faders with longer throw for more precise adjustment
- Newly added Mark Back function provides enhanced undo/redo flexibility while performing
- Two XLR mic inputs with phantom power, two stereo line input pairs, and three stereo line output pairs
- 99 memories, each containing five phrase tracks, custom effects and playback settings, control assignments, and more
- Synchronize your loops with over 200 onboard rhythm patterns and 16 drum kits
- Deep MIDI control support
- Two external control jacks, each with support for up to two footswitches or an expression pedal
- USB for data backup, phrase import/export with BOSS Tone Studio, and pattern import with the RC Rhythm Converter
Die Features der RC-600:
- 32-bit AD/DA and 32-bit floating-point processing
- Six simultaneous stereo phrase tracks
- Ultra-flexible onboard control with nine freely assignable footswitches and three pedal modes
- Massive onboard effects selection with 49 Input FX and 53 Track FX types and the ability to use four at once in each section
- Time-based effects can automatically sync to rhythms and loop tempo
- Two XLR mic inputs with phantom power, two stereo line input pairs, and three stereo assignable line output pairs
- 99 memories, each containing six phrase tracks, custom effects and playback settings, control assignments, and more
- Synchronize your loops with over 200 onboard rhythm patterns and 16 drum kits
- Deep MIDI control support
- Streamlined and durable metal body
- Large circular loop status indicator and informative LCD screen with selectable display modes
- Two external control jacks, each with support for up to two footswitches or an expression pedal
- USB for data backup, phrase import/export with BOSS Tone Studio, and pattern import with the RC Rhythm Converter
Die RC-600 und die RC-505 mkII kosten jeweils 599,99 €.
