RC-505mkII Loop Station kommt
Boss stellt neue Loop Station vor
Boss präsentiert eine neue Version ihrer Loop Station.
Anzeige
Die RC-505mkII wird beim “SBX Kickback Battle“, bei der führende Beatboxer gegeneinander antreten erstmals öffentlich eingesetzt. Der Looper arbeitet mit fünf Stereo-Spuren mit eigenen, neuentwickelten Volume-Fadern und verfügt über einer verbesserte Realtime-Undo/Redo-Funktion und neue Track-FX-Typen, wobei jetzt bis zu 4 Effekte pro Spur aktivierbar sind.
Die Features des RC-505mkII:
Features:
- 32-bit AD/DA and 32-bit floating-point processing
- Five simultaneous stereo phrase tracks with dedicated controls and independent volume faders
- Input FX and Track FX sections, each with four simultaneous effects and four quick-access banks
- Customizable FX and Track buttons for each phrase track
- Massive onboard effects selection with 49 Input FX types and 53 Track FX types, including new Harmony, Electric FX, and many others
- New ultra-durable faders with longer throw for more precise adjustment
- Newly added Mark Back function provides enhanced undo/redo flexibility while performing
- Two XLR mic inputs with phantom power, two stereo line input pairs, and three stereo line output pairs
- 99 memories, each containing five phrase tracks, custom effects and playback settings, control assignments, and more
- Synchronize your loops with over 200 onboard rhythm patterns and 16 drum kits
- Deep MIDI control support
- Two external control jacks, each with support for up to two footswitches or an expression pedal
- USB for data backup, phrase import/export with BOSS Tone Studio, and pattern import with the RC Rhythm Converter
Die RC-505mkII Loop station kostet 599,- $.
Datenschutzbestimmungen