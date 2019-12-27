Keyboards 03/2019
Vierstimmiger Analog-Synth mit vielen Features
Blind Monk Instruments Navigator: neuer Hardware-Synthesizer vorgestellt
Navigator ist ein neuer, vierstimmiger Hardware-Synth von Blind Monk Instruments.
Er verfügt über eine analoge Klangerzeugung, die pro Stimme mit zwei DCOs und einem Sub-Oszillator arbeitet und vierfach polyfon, duofon, monofon und im Unisono Mode betrieben werden kann. An Bord sind drei LFOs, zwei Hüllkurven,ein Zweipol-Tiefpass-Filter und ein Sequqnzer mit 64 Steps.
Die Features des Navigator:
- Four-voice analog synthesizer
- Each voice has:
- 2 Oscillators + Sub Oscillator + Ring Modulator
- 3 LFOs
- 2 ADSR envelops
- 2 pole fully resonant low pass filter
- saw, pulse, and ring modulator wave shapes
- 64 step sequencer
- chord memory mode
- artificially intelligent sequence generator
- oscillator shape control for double saw tooth, pulse wave, and ring modulation
- unique ring modulator timbre control
- Polyphonic, Duophonic, Unison, and Mono modes
- 150 patch storage locations
- 10 sequencer / chord memory storage locations
- 10 different sequence generator algorithms
- sequencer automation control for all main menu functions
- dozens of modulation destinations
- millions of possible sounds
- capable of loading different sounds for each of the four voices
- full of cross modulation capabilities
- square, triangle, saw, ramp, sample + hold, unique quad sine LFO shapes
- unique architechure
- With all other DCO synthesizers, each voice is locked to the same master frequency. In the Navigator, each voice has an independent frequency. This allows for stability while also creating a natural analog sound and phasing between oscillators.
- velocity control of the filter envelope, the attack, and glide for greater performance control
- LFO one can be synced between all voices or free running as well as synced via MIDI
- Sequencer MIDI sync
- MIDI control over all parameters
Navigator kostet 595,- $.
