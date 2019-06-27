Arcade-Taster & Bananenstecker
Bleeplabs Delaydelus 2: Sampler/Delay mit Steckfeld
Bleeplabs präsentiert mit Delaydelus 2 ein ungewöhnliches Desktopgerät.
Das Stand-Alone-Gerät arbeitet als 16-Bit Sampler und kann bis zu vier Samples (die auf Micro-SD-Card abgelegt werden) gleichzeitig abspielen. Sie werden über die beiden großen Taster im Arcade-Style oder mit Trigger-Eingängen getriggert. Neben einem Steckfeld für Bananenstecker gibt es auch Eurorack-freundliche Anschlüsse zur Manipulation der Samples. Außerdem kann Delaydelus 2 auch als Delay eingesetzt werden.
Hier die Features des Gerätes:
- Stereo 16bit 44kHz audio i/o
- Banana plug patch bay allows you to play up to 4 samples at once triggered from the two arcade buttons or trigger inputs.
- Control the speed and direction of the samples with the knobs as well as the CV FM (-5V to 10V) input
- CV envelope follower out (0-8V) based on audio playback level
- Trigger outs (10V) from each sampler button.
- One shot mode, Gate (mpc style) mode, + Send external audio through the built-in 1 second stereo delay.
- Record into one of 10 banks. Each can hold up to 17 seconds of high-quality audio.
- Delay sync in and out with the ability to divide and multiply incoming sync rate.
- Micro SD card slot allows loading and saving WAV files to and from the 10 banks.
- Built-in new samples from Daedelus
- Worldwide 12 DC power adapter included
Bleeplabs Delaydelus 2 kostet 295,- $.
