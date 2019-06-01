Kommt ein Klone des legendären EMS-Synths?
Behringer teasert SYNTHI VCX 3
Schon 2017 kündigte Behringer an, den legendären EMS VCS 3-Synthesizer, der u.a. von Pink Floyd und Brian Eno genutzt wurde, klonen zu wollen. Jetzt wurde auf der Behringer Facebook-Seite die markante 16×16 Pin Modulations-Matrix gesichtet. Kommt bald eine neue Version des britischen monofonen Analog-Klassikers oder eines anderen EMS-Synths wie dem AKS?
Der neue VCS 3 könnte als Eurorack-Version wiederauferstehen. Vor ca. 2 Jahren wurden folgende Features geleakt:
- Legendary analog synthesizer with triple VCO design allows for insanely fat music creation
- An authentic reproduction of original “VCS3” circuitry designed in 1970
- Pure analog signal path based on authentic VCO, VCF, and VCA designs
- VCOs featuring multi-turn knobs for precise frequency control
- Variable oscillator shapes with variable pulse widths for ultimate sounds
- Classic 24 dB low pass filter with resonance for legendary sound performance
- 16 x 16 pin patch bay serves as signal routing matrix by inserting pins into holes
- Ring modulator adds insane spice and edge to your sounds
- Dedicated and fully analog triangle/square wave LFO
- Noise generator dramatically expands waveform generation
- Two-axis joystick serves as performance controller
- 42 controls give you direct and real-time access to all important parameters
- External audio inputs for processing external sound sources
- Comprehensive MIDI implementation with MIDI channel and Voice Priority selection
- 3-Year Warranty Program*
- Designed and engineered in Germany
