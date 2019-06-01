Kommt ein Klone des legendären EMS-Synths?

Behringer teasert SYNTHI VCX 3

von Redaktion,

Schon 2017 kündigte Behringer an, den legendären EMS VCS 3-Synthesizer, der u.a. von Pink Floyd und Brian Eno genutzt wurde, klonen zu wollen. Jetzt wurde auf der Behringer Facebook-Seite die markante 16×16 Pin Modulations-Matrix gesichtet. Kommt bald eine neue Version des britischen monofonen Analog-Klassikers oder eines anderen EMS-Synths wie dem AKS?

Anzeige

Der neue VCS 3 könnte als Eurorack-Version wiederauferstehen. Vor ca. 2 Jahren wurden folgende Features geleakt:

  • Legendary analog synthesizer with triple VCO design allows for insanely fat music creation
  • An authentic reproduction of original “VCS3” circuitry designed in 1970
  • Pure analog signal path based on authentic VCO, VCF, and VCA designs
  • VCOs featuring multi-turn knobs for precise frequency control
  • Variable oscillator shapes with variable pulse widths for ultimate sounds
  • Classic 24 dB low pass filter with resonance for legendary sound performance
  • 16 x 16 pin patch bay serves as signal routing matrix by inserting pins into holes
  • Ring modulator adds insane spice and edge to your sounds
  • Dedicated and fully analog triangle/square wave LFO
  • Noise generator dramatically expands waveform generation
  • Two-axis joystick serves as performance controller
  • 42 controls give you direct and real-time access to all important parameters
  • External audio inputs for processing external sound sources
  • Comprehensive MIDI implementation with MIDI channel and Voice Priority selection
  • 3-Year Warranty Program*
  • Designed and engineered in Germany

Behringer

Schlagwörter:

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Erforderliche Felder sind mit * markiert.

Datenschutzbestimmungen

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren:

Spieltechnik: Piano Editing

Weiterlesen

Software-Updates für GEWA Digitalpianos 300er Serie

Weiterlesen

Top 5 Hybrid-Pianos und -Klaviere

Weiterlesen

Ableton Live-Update mit User-Wavetables, neuen Audio-Effekten und mehr…

Weiterlesen

Billie Eilish – Gecovert von einem Otamatone

Weiterlesen

Studioszene – Early-Bird-Tickets-Deadline endet bald!

Weiterlesen