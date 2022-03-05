Keyboards Digital 03/2019 JAMIE CULLUM +++ 45 JAHRE YAMAHA +++ 80s-Sound heute! Synth-Pop-Legende HOWARD JONES +++ KAWAI NOVUS NV-5 – Hybrid Digitalpiano +++ Drummachine UNO DRUM – Beats für unterwegs Produkt anzeigen

Ein vom Moog Grandmother und dem System 15 inspirierter Synth

Behringer kündigt Model 15 an

Behringer arbeitet an einem Synthexpander, der dem legendären System 15 von Moog und vom Design des Grandmother-Synths inspiriert ist nahekommen soll. Wann das Gerät verfügbar ein soll, ist wie bei allen Behringer-Ankündigungen der letzten Zeit unklar, da einige der benötigten Chips momentan nicht lieferbar sind.

Zwischen 1973 und 1981 gebaut, war das System 15 die transportable Variante des legendären Moog-Monstrums. Tatsächlich setzten zahlreiche Musiker das System auch live ein − darunter Jan Hammer, »Mr. Synergy« Larry Fast oder der Uriah-Heep-Keyboarder Ken Hensley. Den wahrscheinlich prominentesten Auftritt verdankt das System 15 Harold Faltermeyer − 1988 spielte er damit die Bassline von Axel F aus dem »Beverly Hills Cop«- Soundtrack ein.

Behringers Variante entspricht nicht der Austattung des Originals und erinnert eher an Moogs Grandmother. Es kann ins Eurorack geschrubt werden. Model 15 bietet u.a. zwei spannungsgesteuerte Oszillatoren mit vier Wellenformen (VCO 2 mit Subsozillator), ein Kaskadentiefpassfilter mit Resonanz, einen Arpeggiator, ein Patchfeld und eine digitale Federhall-Emulation.

Hier die Features des Behringer Model 15:

– Analog synthesizer with dual VCO design

– Authentic recreation of circuits from the legendary “Model 15” modular synthesizer

– Semi-modular design requires no patching for immediate performance

– Pure analog signal path based on authentic VCO, VCF and VCA designs

– Dual oscillators with 4 waveforms, oscillator sync, pulse width modulation and sub-oscillator

– Classic 24 dB ladder filter with resonance for legendary sound performance

– Advanced step sequencer with 3 separate 256-step memory slots, key transpose and multiple playback modes

– Arpeggiator featuring hold function and multiple playback modes for recording and playing back your melodies and riffs

– Fully analog LFO with 4 waveforms and dedicated controls for pitch, filter and pulse width modulation

– Spring reverb emulation for inspiring sound effects

– 48 patch points for advanced modular connection and integration with external equipment

– 37 controls give you direct and real-time access to all important parameters

– Complete Eurorack solution – main module can be transferred to a standard Eurorack case

– 16-voice Poly Chain allows combining multiple synthesizers for up to 16 voice polyphony

– Comprehensive MIDI implementation with MIDI channel and Voice Priority selection

Behringers Model 15 wird vorraussichtlich 299,- € kosten.

