Bastl Instruments stellt Softpop SP2 vor
Der Nachfolger der ersten Version des kleinen Softpop-Analogsynths ist da. Er ist das Ergebnis einer Kooperation zwischen Casper Electronics und Bastl Instruments.
Der halbmodularer Softpop SP2 besitzt eine analoge monofone Klangerzeugung mit mit zwei Oszillatoren, die Dreieck und modulierbare Pulswelle liefern. Es stehen außerdem ein Multimode-State-Variable-Filter, ein VCA, Overdrive, ein Envelope Follower (nützlich bei der Verarbeitung externen Audiomaterials) und ein abgefahrener digitaler Pattern-Generator zur Verfügung. Dank verschachteltem Feedback-Routings und einem Sample & Hold-Effekt lassen sich neben schönen Leads und soliden Bass-Sounds auch chaotische und experimentelle Sequenzen und Noise-Klänge erzeugen.
Hier die Features von Softpop SP2:
- Fully analog signal path with integrated digital control
- Patchbay with 37 eurorack compatible patch-points for ultra-flexibility
- Light orb for psychedelic inspiration
- Triangle core oscillator with PWM input and pulse and triangle outputs
- Automatic oscillator tuning and octave-wide fine-tune control
- Quantized V/OCT semitone transpose
- State variable resonant filter with lowpass, bandpass, and highpass modes
- POP control for unique subtle and distorted timbres
- Flexible attack-decay cycling Envelope with a ton of control inputs
- Drone or envelope mode switch for the VCA
- Musical sequencer with a lot of tricks
- 8 step sequencer with pattern chaining to extend the length
- Sequenceable scale quantizer with 8 user-editable scales
- 8 patterns per bank, 8 banks (saved on demand)
- Envelope gates per step
- Slide option per step for that acid feel
- Playback modes will turn your simple patterns on their head
- Temporary FX section (ratchets, arps, noise, and more)
- CV, gate, and clock outputs from the sequencer
- External input for processing audio with dynamics analyzer
- Analog sync Input
- Tempo section with divider/multiplier
- MIDI input for sync and musical control
- XY crossfader utility section and 4-way multiple for advanced patches
Softpop SP2 kostet 580 €.