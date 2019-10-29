Semimodularer Synth aus Peru
Atomosynth kündigt Perceptron an
Die in Peru ansässige Hardwareschmiede Atmomosynth stellt Perceptron, einen neuen Desktop-Synthesizer mit analoger Klangerzeugung vor.
Anzeige
Percetron ist monofon und bietet u.a. einen VCO mit Pulsweitenmodulation, einen Suboszillator, ein Multimode-Filter mit Lowpass und hipass-Charakteristik, zwei Hüllkurven, einem LFO und einer Delay-Effekt. Eine Patchbay mir 16 Ein-und Ausgängen erweitertet die Möglichkeiten erheblich.
Die Features von Atomosynth:
- voltage-controlled oscillator (VCO) with pulse and saw waveforms
- pulse with modulation control (PWM)
- square wave sub-oscillator
- low-frequency oscillator (LFO) with triangle and square waveforms
- voltage-controlled filter (VCF) with lowpass and highpass simultaneous inputs
- voltage mixer (VC) with positive or negative offset control.
- loopable AR-type envelope generator
- ADSR envelope generator
- built-in modulable delay effect
- patch bay with 16 inputs and 16 outputs
- MIDI and USB MIDI to CV/Gate interface with 2 CV configurable outputs
- random voltage generator assignable to CV out 2.
- dimensions: 322m (W), 214mm (H), 76mm (D)
Atomosynth Perceptron kostet 399,- $.
