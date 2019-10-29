Semimodularer Synth aus Peru

Atomosynth kündigt Perceptron an

von Redaktion,

Die in Peru ansässige Hardwareschmiede Atmomosynth stellt Perceptron, einen neuen Desktop-Synthesizer mit analoger Klangerzeugung vor.

Percetron ist monofon und bietet u.a. einen VCO mit Pulsweitenmodulation, einen Suboszillator, ein Multimode-Filter mit Lowpass und hipass-Charakteristik, zwei Hüllkurven, einem LFO und einer Delay-Effekt. Eine Patchbay mir 16 Ein-und Ausgängen erweitertet die Möglichkeiten erheblich.

Die Features von Atomosynth:

  • voltage-controlled  oscillator (VCO) with pulse and saw waveforms
  • pulse with modulation control (PWM)
  • square wave sub-oscillator
  • low-frequency oscillator (LFO) with triangle and square waveforms
  • voltage-controlled filter (VCF) with lowpass and highpass simultaneous inputs
  • voltage mixer (VC) with positive or negative offset control.
  • loopable AR-type envelope generator
  • ADSR envelope generator
  • built-in modulable delay effect
  • patch bay with 16 inputs and 16 outputs
  • MIDI and USB MIDI to CV/Gate interface with 2 CV configurable outputs
  • random voltage generator assignable to CV out 2.
  • dimensions: 322m (W), 214mm (H), 76mm (D)

Atomosynth Perceptron kostet 399,- $.

Atomosynth

