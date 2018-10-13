Kostenfreies Update des Plug-ins
Arturia Synclavier V2 mit Resynthese und Sample-Playback
Arturia hat eine erweiterte Version des Synclavier herausgebracht. Das Update ist für alle Basitzer des Plug-in-Synths kostenfrei.
Synclavier V2 bietet jetzt Resynthese- und Sample-Playback-Funktionen, wobei eigene Samples geladen werden können. Das Original wurde von New England Digital (NED) von 1975 bis 1991 gefertigt und ständig (vom FM-Synth zur Sampling-Produktionssystem) weiterentwickelt. Es und ist auf zahllosen Produktionen zu hören. Arturias Synclavier kostet 149,- €.
Die Features des Synclavier V2:
- Resynthesis with up to 100 analysis points
- Sample playback mode
- Time line improvements :
- 50 additional frames (100 in total)
- frame speed offset (global)
- frame tuning parameter addition
- Loop mode
- Frames can now be synced to host BPM grid
- Ability to move only one frame on the timeline by Shift + Drag.
- Solo/Copy/Paste/Delete workflow rework for timeline.
- Modulations’ tab improvements : addition of Vibrato and Stereo LFO, Amp and Harm envelope as modulation sources.
- Keys dynamics improvements : choose Keyboard, Velocity or Modwheel as input sources.
- New copy/paste modes : only one selected tab or all tabs.
- Cosmetics improvements : LFOs in screen view, envelopes global offsets, tabs order, merge FX and setting pages, timeline real time feedback, ruler auto-zoom, envelopes and timeline bound scroll.
- New opening mode for hardware upper panel by clicking on top.
- Harmonic phase histograms are now display in degree (-179°/+180°).
- More template presets with a HQ Simple Sine
- Presets leveling and assignation of modwheel and sustain pedal
- All former settings page parameters are now stored in presets
