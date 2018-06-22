Arturia KeyLab MkII ist da…
Arturia stellt ein neues, sehr leistungsfähiges Controller-Keyboard vor. Keylab MkII gibt es mit 49 (449,-€) und 61 Tasten (499,-€).
Mit im Paket sind Ableton Live Lite, die Synthsammlung Analog Lab und Piano V, man kann also sofort loslegen. Das Gerät ist mit CV/Gate Schnittstelle, vier Pedal-Eingängen, MIDI und USB ausgestattet.
Die Features von KeyLab MkII:
- Software Specifications:
- Includes Analog Lab software with 6500 synth sounds
- Includes Ableton Live Lite
- Includes Piano V
- Hardware Specifications:
- 49 & 61 key options available, each with high quality keybed with velocit
- 16 RGB-backlit performance pads
- Control bank with 9 faders and 9 rotary knobs
- Control modular equipment with 4 CV/Gate outputs, controlling pitch, gate, and modulation
- Seamless integration with all Arturia software instruments
- Presets for multiple DAWs, with magnetic overlays for controls
- Huge connectivity, including expression, sustain, CV/Gate, MIDI, USB and 3 assignable auxiliary pedal inputs
- Perfect Analog Lab integration:
- Select sounds, browse presets, switch parts, smart-assigned controls.
- Standalone or plug-in operation: VST, VST3, AU, AAX.
- Over 6500 TAE® powered preset sounds from Arturia’s award-winning V Collection
- Ableton Live Lite – record, layer, and edit your sounds to create a finished song.
- Piano V – Twelve different world-class pianos meticulously crafted using our critically acclaimed modeling technology.
- Compatible with all major Digital Audio Workstation: Pro Tools, Logic Pro X, FL Studio, Bitwig, Cubase, Ableton Live, Digital Performer, Studio One *
- Available in Black or White
