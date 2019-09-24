Traumsynth für alle, die schon alles haben...

Analogue Solutions Colossus: der neue EMS Synthi 100?

Die britische Firma Analogue Solutions hat mit dem Colossus einen ungewöhnlichen Synthesizer vorgestellt, der seinem Namen alle Ehre macht.

Das Gerät orientiert sich vom Design her am legendären, wandgroßen EMS Synthi 100 (siehe Foto oben mit Original-Keyboard), bietet jedoch eine eigene, ebenfalls vollanaloge Klangerzeugung, ist also kein EMS-Klon. Der 25000,- britische Pfund teure Colossus verfügt u.a. über 12 VCOs (die auch als LFOs eingesetzt werden können), vier Mutimode-Filter, 12 VCAs, einen digitalen Step-Sequenzer mit 64 Schritten, zwei Federhall-Effekte, zwei Joysticks, zwei Touch-Keyboards, 2 edle Pin-Matrix-Steckfelder und vieles mehr. Bleibt nur noch die Frage: wo ist noch Platz für den Traumsynth-Trümmer?

Hier die Features von Colossus:

VCO Panel

12 x Analogue VCO (/LFO)s.

Four waveforms, Pulse Width, Sync, Sub Osc. Ability to go down to low frequencies. Precision control using high quality multi-turn vernier dials.

Sample and Hold Generator.

Random Voltage Generator.

2x White/Pink Noise Generators.

Multiple.

Scope Panel

Analogue CRT oscilloscope.

2x LFO (in addition to the VCOs.)

4x VCA (in addition to the VCF VCAs.)

4x ASR Envelopes.

Multiple.

Each of the 8 VCFs have VCAs hard wired inline, so these plus the individual VCAs means there are in fact a total of 12 VCAs!

Filter Panel

4x Multimode filters – Low, Band and High pass 12dB filters.

Each with serial VCAs.

4x Low Pass filter – 24dB transistor ladder filters.

Each with serial VCAs.

(8 VCF/VCA combinations in total.)

2x Analogue mechanical Spring Reverbs. Each one features a triple spring tank.

2x Ring Modulators.

2 Voltage Slew Generators.

4x ADSR with repeat and hold-repeat feature.

Sequencer Panel

4x large signal level meters, backlit.

64 step / 2x 32 step Analogue CV/Gate sequencer with clock generator, glide, jump, reset, CV, gate.

Touch Panel

6 channel stereo audio mixer with level, pan and mute.

2x Joystick Controllers.

2x Touch Keyboards with digital note sequencers.

Matrices

2x Broadcast quality CV and Audio Pin Matrix panels

Jack Socket Patch Panels

4x minijack patch panels – providing I/O from all circuits.

Analogue Solutions