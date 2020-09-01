Produkt: Keyboards 04/2019
Drumsynth mit fünf Kanälen und integriertem Sequenzer

Analoge Drumpower: AVP Synths präsentiert Ritmobox

von Redaktion,

Die in Moskau ansässige Hardwareschmiede AVP Synths stellt RITMOBOX vor, einen kompakten, handgefertigten Drumsynthesizer mit analoger Klangerzeugung, der von den Geräten der 70er und 80er-Jahren inspiriert ist.

Ritmobox verfügt über viele Bedienelemente (37 Potis, 14 Taster) und bietet fünf analoge Drum-Kanäle mit Einzelausgängen und einer Tap-Funktion. An Bord ist zudem ein Stepesequenzer mit 8 Schritte (auch 16 Steps sind möglich) und eine MIDI-Schnittstelle

Ritmobox bietet folgende Features:

  • Fully analog, discrete components;

  • 5 individual sound channels: CH, OH, 3 separate Generators  (G1, G2, G3) with noise generators and LFO modulations;

  • 37 knobs/controls for different sound shaping options;

  • 8-step analog sequencer with ability to program 16 steps;

  • Up to 16 steps preset loading/saving slots;

  • TAP and Mute/Unmute functions;

  • MIDI In/MIDI Out;

  • 3.5 mm individual outs;

  • 6.3 mm mix output;

  • 6.3 mm headphones output;

  • Steel casing;

  • Dimensions: L250xW220xH100 mm;

  • Weight: 1,8 kg (without power supply);

  • 12 VAC 220v/110v power supply (included).​

Ritmobox kostet 550,- €

Website

