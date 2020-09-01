Analoge Drumpower: AVP Synths präsentiert Ritmobox
Die in Moskau ansässige Hardwareschmiede AVP Synths stellt RITMOBOX vor, einen kompakten, handgefertigten Drumsynthesizer mit analoger Klangerzeugung, der von den Geräten der 70er und 80er-Jahren inspiriert ist.
Ritmobox verfügt über viele Bedienelemente (37 Potis, 14 Taster) und bietet fünf analoge Drum-Kanäle mit Einzelausgängen und einer Tap-Funktion. An Bord ist zudem ein Stepesequenzer mit 8 Schritte (auch 16 Steps sind möglich) und eine MIDI-Schnittstelle
Ritmobox bietet folgende Features:
-
Fully analog, discrete components;
-
5 individual sound channels: CH, OH, 3 separate Generators (G1, G2, G3) with noise generators and LFO modulations;
-
37 knobs/controls for different sound shaping options;
-
8-step analog sequencer with ability to program 16 steps;
-
Up to 16 steps preset loading/saving slots;
-
TAP and Mute/Unmute functions;
-
MIDI In/MIDI Out;
-
3.5 mm individual outs;
-
6.3 mm mix output;
-
6.3 mm headphones output;
-
Steel casing;
-
Dimensions: L250xW220xH100 mm;
-
Weight: 1,8 kg (without power supply);
-
12 VAC 220v/110v power supply (included).
Ritmobox kostet 550,- €