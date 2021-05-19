Akais MPC One im Retro-Look
Akais MPC One ist jetzt auch im Retro-Outfit mit dem klassischen Akai-Beige, das schon legendäre Maschinen wie die MPC 60 schmückte, erhältlich. Technisch und preislich bleibt alles beim alten.
Die MPC One ist in einem kompakten, quadratischen Gehäuse untergebracht und mit dem gleichen 7-Zoll-Touch-Display wie die MPC -Live ausgestattet. Die 16 Pads sind etwas kleiner als bei der Live und der X-Version, es gibt kein internes Akku, keine zwei MIDI- und USB-Anschlüsse und RAM-Speicher und Harddisk lassen sich nicht erweitern. Auf die Einzelausgänge, WIFI und Blutooth-Schnittstelle wurde ebenfalls verzichtet. Dafür besitzt der neue Sample-Drumcomputer mehr Bedienelemente, einen Netzwerkanschluss (z.B. zur Verbindung mit Ableton Live), CV/Gate-Buchsen für die Ansteuerung analoger Synths.
Die Features der MPC One:
- Limited Edition retro colorway chassis and gray MPC pads
- All the features of the MPC One Standalone (No Computer Required)
- Standalone music production center with 4GB onboard storage
- Fully compatible with projects, programs and sequences from previous MPC versions and legacy hardware
- Comes loaded with loops and samples created by industry-leading sound designers
- Load up your own custom samples via SD card or USB
- 7″ touchscreen allows you to edit and chop samples via gestures
- 16 velocity and pressure-sensitive pads for programming beats and playing melodies
- Includes instruments including DrymSynth, Electric, TubeSynth, Bassline, and AIR FX mixing and mastering processors
- USB controller input allows you to play sounds with your favorite controller keyboard
- 8 CV/Gate outputs for controlling modular synthesizers
- MIDI I/O for integrating synthesizers, drum machines, and other hardware
- Stereo line-level inputs and outputs on 1/4″ TRS connections
- USB-A port for thumb drives or control surfaces
Die MPC One Retro Edition kostet 899,- €.