Akai präsentiert MPK Mini Plus
Akai Professional hat ein neues kompaktes Controller-Keyboard im Programm.
Der MPK Mini Plus ist mit einer dreioktavigen Mini-Tastatur und acht MPC-Drumpads ausgestattet. Das Gerät verfügt über Transport-Tasten für die DAW, acht Encoder, ein OLED-Display, einen Joystick und neben einem DIN-MIDI-Interface auch über analoge CV/Gate- und Sync-Ein- und Ausgänge. Außerdem gibt es einen internen Step-Sequenzer.
Die Features des MPK Mini Plus:
- 37-key Gen 2 Dynamic Keybed
- 8 RGB-backlit MPC Drum Pads
- Step Sequencer
- CV/Gate I/O
- 5-pin MIDI In/MIDI Out
- Dedicated Pitch Bend and Modulation Wheels
- Assignable Joystick Controller
- DAW Transport Controls
- 8 Assignable Rotary Knobs
Der MPK Mini Plus kostet 169,00 €.
