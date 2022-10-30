Akai präsentiert MPK Mini Plus

von Redaktion,

Akai Professional hat ein neues kompaktes Controller-Keyboard im Programm.

Der MPK Mini Plus ist mit einer dreioktavigen Mini-Tastatur und acht MPC-Drumpads ausgestattet. Das Gerät verfügt  über Transport-Tasten für die DAW, acht Encoder, ein OLED-Display, einen Joystick und neben einem DIN-MIDI-Interface auch über analoge CV/Gate- und Sync-Ein- und Ausgänge. Außerdem gibt es einen internen Step-Sequenzer.

Die Features des MPK Mini Plus:

  • 37-key Gen 2 Dynamic Keybed
  • 8 RGB-backlit MPC Drum Pads
  • Step Sequencer
  • CV/Gate I/O
  • 5-pin MIDI In/MIDI Out
  • Dedicated Pitch Bend and Modulation Wheels
  • Assignable Joystick Controller
  • DAW Transport Controls
  • 8 Assignable Rotary Knobs

Der MPK Mini Plus kostet 169,00 €.

