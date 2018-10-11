Akai MPK Mini Play Keyboard Controller mit integrierten Sounds

von Redaktion,

Die Features des MKP III:

  • Standalone mini keyboard with built-in speaker and USB MIDI controller
  • Built-in sound module with over 128 instrument sounds + 10 drum kits
  • 25 synth-action mini keys
  • OLED display for easy sound browsing
  • 8 red backlit drum pads (2 banks, 16 total)
  • 4 knobs edit sounds or send midi (2 banks, 8 total)
  • 4-way joystick for pitch and modulation control
  • Built-in arpeggiator
  • 1/8” headphone jack
  • Battery powered using (3) AA batteries

Akai

