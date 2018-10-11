Akai MPK Mini Play Keyboard Controller mit integrierten Sounds
MPK Mini Play -ist ein neuer Mini Keyboard Controller mit eingebauten Lausprechern, 25 Mini-Tasten und acht Drum-Pads.
Man kann ihn auch als Mini-Synth bezeichnen, denn er bietet 128 Samplebasierte sounds und 10 Drumkits. Ein Arpeggiator ist auch an Bord.
Die Features des MKP III:
- Standalone mini keyboard with built-in speaker and USB MIDI controller
- Built-in sound module with over 128 instrument sounds + 10 drum kits
- 25 synth-action mini keys
- OLED display for easy sound browsing
- 8 red backlit drum pads (2 banks, 16 total)
- 4 knobs edit sounds or send midi (2 banks, 8 total)
- 4-way joystick for pitch and modulation control
- Built-in arpeggiator
- 1/8” headphone jack
- Battery powered using (3) AA batteries
