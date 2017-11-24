Akai MPC 2.0 ist da!

Bei Akai tut sich was! Die MPC-Software 2.0 hat das Beta-Stadium verlassen und liegt jetzt als amtliche Version vor.
MPC 2.0 mausert sich langsam zur ausgewachsenen DAW. Das Update bieteu.a. folgende Features:
- Audio-Track-Recording
- Dual Monitor-Support
- Realtime Time-Stretching und Pitch-Shifting
- Audio and MIDI drag-and-drop
- Neues User-Interface
- Ableton Link -Support
- 64-bit-Audio
- Bluetooth 4.0 MIDI-Support
- Erweiterte Routing-Features– Submixes, FX Returns, Multi-Output etc.
- Neues Mixer-Design
- Verbesserte Q-Link-Control
Es gibt folgende Upgrade-Möglichkeiten:
- MPC X: FREE
- MPC Live: FREE
- MPC Touch: FREE
- MPC Studio Black: FREE if registered after January 1, 2017/ $99.99 if registered before MPC Renaissance: $99.99
- MPC Studio: $99.99
- MPC Element: $149.99
- MPK225, MPK249, MPK261: $149.99
Akaipro