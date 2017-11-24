Die Sequenzer-Software wird immer besser...

Akai MPC 2.0 ist da!

Bei Akai tut sich was! Die  MPC-Software 2.0 hat das Beta-Stadium verlassen und liegt jetzt als amtliche Version vor.

MPC 2.0 mausert sich langsam zur ausgewachsenen DAW. Das Update bieteu.a. folgende Features:

  • Audio-Track-Recording
  • Dual Monitor-Support
  • Realtime Time-Stretching und Pitch-Shifting
  • Audio and MIDI drag-and-drop
  • Neues User-Interface
  • Ableton Link -Support
  • 64-bit-Audio
  • Bluetooth 4.0 MIDI-Support
  • Erweiterte Routing-Features– Submixes, FX Returns, Multi-Output etc.
  • Neues Mixer-Design
  • Verbesserte Q-Link-Control

Es gibt folgende Upgrade-Möglichkeiten:

  • MPC X: FREE
  • MPC Live: FREE
  • MPC Touch: FREE
  • MPC Studio Black: FREE if registered after January 1, 2017/ $99.99 if registered before MPC Renaissance: $99.99
  • MPC Studio: $99.99
  • MPC Element: $149.99
  • MPK225, MPK249, MPK261: $149.99
    Akaipro

