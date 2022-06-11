Viele neue Features für die MPC-Hard- und Software
Akai bringt MPC-Update 2.11
Akai kündigt ein kostenloses Update für die MPC-Software und Hardware wie die MPC X, MPC Live 1 und 2, MPC One und Studio an. Das Update ist ab 23. Juni verfügbar.
MPC-User können sich über einen neuen Sound-Browsing-Menue, einen Ratcheting- und Probabilty-Modus für den Sequenzer (mit einstellbarer Wahrscheinlichkeit), eine neue Key-Split- und Layer-Funktion, eine Pad-to-Keygroup Funktion und ein integriertes Stimmgerät freuen. Außerdem gibt es drei neue Air-Effekte: Flavor (mit diversen Vinyl, Distortion und Noise-Algorithmen), Amp Sim (eine Guitar-Amp-Simulation) und einen Granular-Effekt.
Weitere Features von MPC 2.11:
- Ableton Link 3 Support: Ableton & MPC are now able to sync start/stop from a single transport control
- Plugin Search: search for a plugin by name
- Drum Pad Slice Automation: The Slice assigned to a drum pad layer can now be automated.
- Pad Perform Updates: Pad Perform “off” has now been renamed to “Custom” and allows for user note maps
- 16 Level Update: Users can now use 16 Level functionality on Plugin, Keygroup, and MIDI tracks allowing for fine tuning of velocity levels for melodic tracks.
- Updated Project Saving: XYFX location and Arp parameters are now saved and recalled with the MPC project.
- New Chord Progressions: MPC now contains five extra chord progressions that can be used in Pad Perform > Progressions mode.
- QLINK Preferences: Preferences > Hardware > General now contains a setting for Shift + Q-Link Press goes to Q-Link Edit or Cycle Backwards.
- “Master” is now “Main” or “Global”: All instances in the MPC that refer to the “Master” are now referred to as” GLOBAL” or” MAIN”.
