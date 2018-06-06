Nützliche Helfer für die DAW

Ableton Creative Extensions : kostenlose Software-Tools für Live 10

Alle Nutzer von Ableton Live 10 können sich jetzt kostenfrei Creative Extensions herunterladen. Dabei handelt es sich um acht nützliche Software-Tools für das Sounddesign.

Creative Extensions enthält folgende Tools:

  • Melodic Steps – a fast and intuitive MIDI sequencer for shifting, polyrhythmic melodies with an interface designed to encourage experimentation and new discoveries through play.
  • Bass – a monophonic virtual analog synthesizer for bass sounds from classically deep and clean to heavily distorted, rumbling tones.
  • Poli – a virtual analog synth for classic polyphonic textures. Its vintage character comes from de-tunable oscillators, a powerful modulation section, built-in chorus and more.
  • Pitch Hack – a multi-purpose pitch effect for creative sound mangling. Reverse audio, randomize the transposition interval and fold the delayed signal back into itself.
  • Gated Delay – a sequenced delay for rhythmic effects. Reverse and add variation or turn your sound into something completely new.
  • Color Limiter – another flavor of limiting inspired by the gritty sounds of hardware limiters. Great for adding pressure and intensity to breaks and beats, and for putting a vintage stamp on any sound.
  • Re-Enveloper – a multiband envelope processor to highlight the details you want in a track and reduce the ones you don’t. Cleanup, carve and compress transients to fit your mix or completely destroy the original character of a sound.
  • Spectral Blur – a reverb-like texturalizer that adds an ethereal spectral wash to any sound. Use it to create odd sounding Rooms, or infinite, distant spaces.

