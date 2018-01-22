NAMM 2018: Doepfer präsentiert Dark Energy III

Doepfer stellt auf der NAMM 2018 den Nachfolger des Dark Energy II vor.
Anzeige
Version 3 des monofonen, Synthexpanders ähnelt optisch dem Vorgänger. Der Dark Energy III besitzt einen verbesserten VCO mit einer zusätzlichen Triangel-Wellenform, der keine Aufwärmphase benötigt. Neu ist auch der LFO mit Reset-Funktion, die optimiert ADSR-Hüllkurve und erweiterte Möglichkeiten zur Modifizieren für DIY-Freaks. Das Filter der Version II wurde unverändert übernommen., am Preis (449,-) wird sich vorraussichtlich nichts ändern.
Hier alle Features des Synths:
VCO:
Triangle based, 10 octaves frequency range
Tune control and Octave switch – 1 / 0 / +1 octave
FM input with selectable source (ADSR / off / LFO1)
Manual PW control and PWM with selectable source (ADSR / off / LFO2) for rectangle wave
Waveform switch
Additional external CV inputs for frequency and pulsewidth of the rectangle
VCF:
12dB Multimode VCF with continuous mode control (lowpass – notch – highpass – bandpass)
Manual Frequency control and FM with selectable source (ADSR / off / LFO2)
Resonance control, up to self oscillation
Additional external CV and external audio input
VCA:
Linear control scale
Manual Amplitude control and AM with selectable source (ADSR / off / LFO1)
Additional external CV input
Envelope:
Improved ADSR type with 3-position range switch
Additional external gate input
Control LED
LFO:
Two resettable LFOs (external Reset inputs)
manual frequency control and 3-position range switches
Waveform switches triangle/square
LED controls