NAMM 2018: Doepfer präsentiert Dark Energy III

Doepfer stellt auf der NAMM 2018 den Nachfolger des Dark Energy II vor.

Version 3 des monofonen, Synthexpanders ähnelt optisch dem Vorgänger. Der Dark Energy III besitzt einen verbesserten VCO mit einer zusätzlichen Triangel-Wellenform, der keine Aufwärmphase benötigt. Neu ist auch der LFO mit Reset-Funktion, die optimiert ADSR-Hüllkurve und erweiterte Möglichkeiten zur Modifizieren für DIY-Freaks. Das Filter der Version II wurde unverändert übernommen., am Preis (449,-) wird sich vorraussichtlich nichts ändern.

Hier alle Features des Synths:

VCO:

Triangle based, 10 octaves frequency range

Tune control and Octave switch – 1 / 0 / +1 octave

FM input with selectable source (ADSR / off / LFO1)

Manual PW control and PWM with selectable source (ADSR / off / LFO2) for rectangle wave

Waveform switch

Additional external CV inputs for frequency and pulsewidth of the rectangle



VCF:

12dB Multimode VCF with continuous mode control (lowpass – notch – highpass – bandpass)

Manual Frequency control and FM with selectable source (ADSR / off / LFO2)

Resonance control, up to self oscillation

Additional external CV and external audio input



VCA:

Linear control scale

Manual Amplitude control and AM with selectable source (ADSR / off / LFO1)

Additional external CV input



Envelope:

Improved ADSR type with 3-position range switch

Additional external gate input

Control LED



LFO:

Two resettable LFOs (external Reset inputs)

manual frequency control and 3-position range switches

Waveform switches triangle/square

LED controls

