günstiger Blaswandler/Synth

Vindor ES1 Windinstrument

von Redaktion,

Vindor Music stellt ein neues, preisgünstiges Wind-Instrument vor, das sich wie ein Saxophon spielen läßt.

Anzeige

Das ES 1 bietet eine eigene, digitale Klangerzeugung mit drei Oszillatoren, Lowpass-Filter und diversen Modulationsmöglichkeiten, einem Sampleplayer (eigene Samples lassen sich laden) und es ist mit USB MIDI- ausgestattet.

Hier die Features des ES 1:

  • Headphone jack
  • ¼” line output jack
  • Built-in speaker
  • MIDI through USB, compatible with MacOS, Windows, Android and iOS
  • Rechargeable battery with 4 hours of play time
  • Motion-sensitive pitch bending
  • Capacitive touch keys
  • Standard clarinet mouthpiece
  • 4-octave range
  • Transposition to any key
  • Built-in programmable synthesizer
  • 3 oscillators, low-pass filter, and modulation
  • Sample player with MicroSD card
  • Connects into effects pedals

Das ES 1 kostet ca. 250,- US-Dollar.

Vindor Music

Schlagwörter: ,

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Erforderliche Felder sind mit * markiert.

Datenschutzbestimmungen

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren:

NAMM 2019: zwei neue sexy Korg Volcas geleakt…

Weiterlesen

loopop schaut sich das ContinuuMini an

Weiterlesen

Google Magenta Studio: 4 Plugins veröffentlicht

Weiterlesen

Bilder-Tutorial: Die Soundlibrary in Logic Pro X auslagern

Weiterlesen

Vintage Park Oberheim OB-1 (*1977)

Weiterlesen
Moog One - 16

Die Top 5 Weihnachtswünsche unserer Autoren

Weiterlesen