günstiger Blaswandler/Synth
Vindor ES1 Windinstrument
Vindor Music stellt ein neues, preisgünstiges Wind-Instrument vor, das sich wie ein Saxophon spielen läßt.
Anzeige
Das ES 1 bietet eine eigene, digitale Klangerzeugung mit drei Oszillatoren, Lowpass-Filter und diversen Modulationsmöglichkeiten, einem Sampleplayer (eigene Samples lassen sich laden) und es ist mit USB MIDI- ausgestattet.
Hier die Features des ES 1:
- Headphone jack
- ¼” line output jack
- Built-in speaker
- MIDI through USB, compatible with MacOS, Windows, Android and iOS
- Rechargeable battery with 4 hours of play time
- Motion-sensitive pitch bending
- Capacitive touch keys
- Standard clarinet mouthpiece
- 4-octave range
- Transposition to any key
- Built-in programmable synthesizer
- 3 oscillators, low-pass filter, and modulation
- Sample player with MicroSD card
- Connects into effects pedals
Das ES 1 kostet ca. 250,- US-Dollar.
