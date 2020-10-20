Keyboards 04/2019
Analoge Synth-Legende geklont
Behringer 2600 kommt für 599,- €
Behringer stellt einen Klon des ARP 2600 vor. Das legendäre Vorbild wurde von 1971 bis 1980 gefertigt und von zahhlosen Musikern wie Herbie Hancock oder Brian Eno eingesetzt.
Der Behringer 2600 ist als Rackgerät konzipiert und wurde auf 6 U eingedampft; Dinge wie Keyboard, Lautsprecher oder Case wurden weggelassen, aber die Bedienelemente des Originals sind an Bord. Der Federhall des ARP-Vorbilds wurde durch eine digitale Effekt-Emulation ersetzt.
Die Features des Behringer 2600:
- 3 VCOs, each with LFO mode, FM inputs, and multiple wave-shape outputs
- Multi-mode VCF with dedicated low-pass output with additional switched high/notch output
- Range of modules including ring modulator, lag processor, sample & hold, Schmitt trigger and envelope follower
- ADSR and AR Envelope generators with switchable time factor
- Digital spring reverb
- Noise Generator with continuously variable color
- 2 dedicated LFOs with pulse and sine wave outputs
- Switched Post Filter Distortion (PFD) / Inverter option on voltage processor
- Differential (+/-) input VCA with both linear and exponential control inputs
- Attenuator, mixer, inverter, slew rate limiter and 4-way multiple
- External audio input for processing external sound sources
- 58 Faders and 15 buttons for immediate control
- 83 Patch cable input / outputs
- Headphone output with dedicated level control
- MIDI implementation with MIDI channel and Voice Priority selection
- 3-Year Warranty Program
Der Behringer 2600 kostet 599,- €. Ein Release-Datum wurde noch nicht genannt.
