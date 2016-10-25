Cocoa Camels – Rock the Note

Die Intension des Herstellers ist es, mit der App den derzeitigen amerikanischen Wahlkampf etwas erträglicher zu machen. Mit Rock the Note! – Presidential Election kann man Cinton und Trump singen lassen und dieses dann mit Bluegrass, Hip-Hop, Motown und Dubstep-Beats ergänzen und anschließend das Ergebnis auf Sozialen Medien teilen.

“This election season is so rife with shattered norms, off-the-rail comments, and ridiculous events that voters might feel they have lost any handle on the process. So we developed an application where the user can physically take back control from the candidates, and have some good-natured fun at their expense.” So Alex Davis, der Begründer von Cocoa Camel.

Unter https://appsto.re/us/9XcEfb.i ist die App downloadbar und kostet 0,99 Dollar, mehr Informationen gibt es außerdem unter: www.cocoacamel.com/rtn/.

Im Moment ist die App noch nur für OS X erhältlich, eine Android-Version soll aber bald folgen.